Business

Union Bank honours outgoing CEO, Emuwa

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc took to Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s platform to honour its outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Emeka Emuwa, and introduced the incoming CEO, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, to the capital market at a digital closing gong ceremony on Monday.

Speaking at the event, the Divisional Head, Listings Business, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, said: “It is my pleasure to welcome the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank Plc, Mr. Emeka Emuwa to our digital closing gong ceremony as we pay tribute to his illustrious career at Union Bank. “Under his leadership, Union Bank maintained steady operational momentum, which in 2020 resulted in the first dividend payment to investors and shareholders in over ten years. A truly remarkable milestone in the bank’s transformation and turnaround strategy. As the bank makes its transition to a new CEO, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, I reassure the leadership of Union Bank Plc that NGX will remain its trusted business partner in achieving strategic business objectives.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Texas, nine US states sue Google for ‘working with Facebook to break antitrust law’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Texas and nine other states sued Google on Wednesday, accusing it of working with Facebook Inc in an unlawful manner that violated antitrust law to boost its already-dominant online advertising business. The states asked that the Alphabet Inc-owned company, which controls a third of the global online advertising industry, compensate them for damages and […]
Business

FDC: Recession highlights need for robust fiscal policies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Given that Nigeria is suffering its worst recession in 36 years, at a time when investors are chary of the country’s unattractive investment space, coupled with the negative effects of the Covid-19 on oil revenue and diaspora remittances, the authorities need to quickly implement “robust fiscal and investment friendly policies,” in order to stimulate eco-nomic […]
Business

PwC: Nigerian MSMEs face N617.3bn financing gap yearly

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Substantial Respondents listed obtaining finance, others as most pressing problems of MSMEs   M icro, Small and Medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in the country face a financing gap of about N617.3 billion annually, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC ) Nigeria  has said. The firm stated this while presenting the findings of  its latest survey of MSMEs in Nigeria.  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica