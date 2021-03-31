Union Bank honours outgoing CEO, Emuwa

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc took to Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s platform to honour its outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Emeka Emuwa, and introduced the incoming CEO, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, to the capital market at a digital closing gong ceremony on Monday.

Speaking at the event, the Divisional Head, Listings Business, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, said: “It is my pleasure to welcome the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank Plc, Mr. Emeka Emuwa to our digital closing gong ceremony as we pay tribute to his illustrious career at Union Bank. “Under his leadership, Union Bank maintained steady operational momentum, which in 2020 resulted in the first dividend payment to investors and shareholders in over ten years. A truly remarkable milestone in the bank’s transformation and turnaround strategy. As the bank makes its transition to a new CEO, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, I reassure the leadership of Union Bank Plc that NGX will remain its trusted business partner in achieving strategic business objectives.”

Like this: Like Loading...