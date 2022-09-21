Union Bank partners LEAP Africa on social innovators programme, awards

LEAP Africa recently hosted over 1000 people, both physically and virtually; including partners and other dignitaries, from different sectors across over ten countries around the world, including Nigeria, at this year’s 10th edition of the Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA).

The Social Innovators Programme (S.I.P.) supports creative young Africans (ages 18 – 35) from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Cameroon, Burundi, Uganda, and Tanzania with ideas and initiatives to proffer practical solutions to identified challenges in local communities on the continent.

The initiatives of these Fellows cover various aspects of society, such as agriculture, youth empowerment, education, science and technology, health, law, and human rights, among others.

S.I.P. is a one-year fellowship, which provides fellows with skills and tools to aid the growth and sustainability of their social enterprises, such as mentoring, one-on-one coaching, learning and funding.

At the end of the fellowship year, LEAP Africa and partners – Union Bank, Sahara Foundation, and Ford Foundationhonour deserving Fellows with various awards in different categories. Speaking at the ceremony, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Union Bank, in his welcome address, said: “Union Bank’s partnership with LEAP Africa for the Social Innovators Programme (SIP),

