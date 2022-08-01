Union Bank posts N12.3bn profit in H1’22

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has declared a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N12.3 billion in H1’ 2022, indicating a 6.7 per cent increase from the N11.5 billion it recorded in H1’ 2021, according to the unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, released by the lender at the weekend. The bank also grew gross earnings (driven by higher earning assets), rising by 12.5 per cent to N87.4 billion from N77.7 billion in H1’ 2021. Key extracts of the unaudited financial statements show that net operating income after impairments rose 2.6per cent to N49.6billion from N48.3billion in H1’21, driven by higher trading income. Non-interest income, however, dropped by 24.1 per cent to N21.1 billion as against N27.7 billion in H1’21. Furthermore, gross loans dropped by 0.4 per cent to N895.3 billion from N899.1 billion in December 2021. Non- Performing Loan (NPL) ratio was flat at 4.4 per cent. In addition, the financial statements show that customer deposits increased by 7 per cent to N1.5trillion from N1.4trillion in December 2021. Citing higher non-discretionary regulatory costs and power costs, the bank said operating expenses were up 1.3per cent to N37.3billion as against N36.8billion in H1’21. Commenting on the results, Mudassir Amray, CEO said: “Following the successful acquisition of majority shares of the Bank by Titan Trust Bank, we are now focused on strengthening the core business and improving operational efficiencies across board. In parallel, we are going full throttle on integrating the two banks to form a ‘stronger Union’ positioned to deliver value to all stakeholders, leveraging technology and digital innovation. The integration is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter. “In H1’22, compared to H1’21, the bank’s Gross Earnings, Net Interest Income and Profit Before Tax grew by 12.5 per cent, 41 per cent, and 6.7 per cent respectively.” He further said: “Since taking the reins as chief executive officer as at June 2, 2022, I am confident that the bank has all the necessary ingredients to be a tier 1 bank. “As we drive towards a seamless integration in the second half of the year, we remain committed to achieving our business objectives. We are excited about exploiting the synergies from the newly expanded franchise post integration.”

