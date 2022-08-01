Union Bank posts N12.3bn profit in H1’22

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has declared a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N12.3 billion in H1’ 2022, indicating a 6.7 per cent increase from the N11.5 billion it recorded in H1’ 2021, according to the unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, released by the lender at the weekend. The bank also grew gross earnings (driven by higher earning assets), rising by 12.5 per cent to N87.4 billion from N77.7 billion in H1’ 2021. Key extracts of the unaudited financial statements show that net operating income after impairments rose 2.6per cent to N49.6billion from N48.3billion in H1’21, driven by higher trading income. Non-interest income, however, dropped by 24.1 per cent to N21.1 billion as against N27.7 billion in H1’21. Furthermore, gross loans dropped by 0.4 per cent to N895.3 billion from N899.1 billion in December 2021. Non- Performing Loan (NPL) ratio was flat at 4.4 per cent. In addition, the financial statements show that customer deposits increased by 7 per cent to N1.5trillion from N1.4trillion in December 2021. Citing higher non-discretionary regulatory costs and power costs, the bank said operating expenses were up 1.3per cent to N37.3billion as against N36.8billion in H1’21. Commenting on the results, Mudassir Amray, CEO said: “Following the successful acquisition of majority shares of the Bank by Titan Trust Bank, we are now focused on strengthening the core business and improving operational efficiencies across board. In parallel, we are going full throttle on integrating the two banks to form a ‘stronger Union’ positioned to deliver value to all stakeholders, leveraging technology and digital innovation. The integration is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter. “In H1’22, compared to H1’21, the bank’s Gross Earnings, Net Interest Income and Profit Before Tax grew by 12.5 per cent, 41 per cent, and 6.7 per cent respectively.” He further said: “Since taking the reins as chief executive officer as at June 2, 2022, I am confident that the bank has all the necessary ingredients to be a tier 1 bank. “As we drive towards a seamless integration in the second half of the year, we remain committed to achieving our business objectives. We are excited about exploiting the synergies from the newly expanded franchise post integration.”
Related Articles
FG to submit 2022 budget to NASS in September
The Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, has said that the 2022 Executive Budget proposal will be submitted to the National Assembly in September. He announced this at the commencement of the training of personnel of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on the 2022 budget preparation, which is based on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AfDB provides $686,000 grant to WFP
The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has provided a grant of $686,000 to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which will provide food relief to thousands of people in southern Madagascar. According to a press release, the support comes at a critical time for Madagascar, which is suffering its worst drought in 40 years. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MPC: Experts weigh implications of hold-all policy decision
By a unanimous decision of 10 members, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN, at its last meeting, upheld all key decisions for the umpteenth time. ABDULWAHAB ISA analyses experts’ diverse positions on the The outcome of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held days ago didn’t disappoint. Analysts, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)