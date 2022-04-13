Business

Union Bank reports N175bn gross earnings in FY’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Union Bank has released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 which reflects resilient revenue growth in the face of macroeconomic headwinds. Union Bank sustained steady performance as a result of increased customer engagement from an enhanced operating and go-to-market model and gains derived from our digital penetration strategy.

Gross earnings was up 8.9 per cent to N175.0 billion from N160.7 billion in FY 2020, driven by strong noninterest income. Non-interest income rose by 26.7 per cent to N55.7 billion in 2021 from N44.0 billion in FY 2020 driven by significant increases in debt recoveries.

Net operating income after impairments was down by 3.6 per cent to N99.7 billion from N103.4 billion recorded in FY 2020. Profit before tax was down by 19.3 per cent to N20.5 billion from N25.4 billion in 2020. Operating expenses: marginally grew by 1.5 per cent to N79.1 billion from N78.0 billion in FY 2020, reflecting tight cost control despite inflationary pressures.

Commenting on the results, Emeka Okonkwo, CEO, said: “Following an enhancement to our operating and go-tomarket model to deliver better performance and efficiency leveraging our network across the regions, we are increasing our customer engagement and product penetration which is translating into higher customer revenues across geographies.

“On the back of this, the bank has contin-ued to record headline growth by diversifying our income streams and accelerating our recoveries programme. For the full year, our gross earnings grew by 8.9 per cent from N161 billion to N175 billion, while our net operating income after impairments dropped by 3.6 per cent to N99.7 billion from N103.4 billion. Interest income grew by one per cent as our earnings asset base expanded with a growing loan book. “We continued our strong growth in noninterest income through a combination of aggressive recoveries, which grew 119 per cent in the period, from N7.2 billion to N15.9 billion and further growth in fee and commission income (33 per cent) and e-business (26 per cent).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Investors earn N700bn dividends in 1 year

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Investors have raked in over N700 billion from dividend payout by companies listed on Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited year to date.   According to a report from NGX, so far, 58 companies across 10 sectors of quoted companies on the Exchange have paid out N732.915 billion.   This is broken down as follows, financial services […]
Business

Richway Microfinance Bank wins Best SME Support Bank of the Year 2021 Award

Posted on Author Reporter

Richway Microfinance Bank has won the ‘2021 Best SME -Support Bank of the Year award at the International Standards Excellence Awards 2021 held in Abuja. This is in recognition of the Bank’s significant contribution to the development of the SME sector in Nigeria. Richway MFB beat a host of other banks at the International Standards […]
Business

Price of maize to tumble as govt releases 300,000MT

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Price of maize is heading for a crash with the impending release of 300,000 metric tonnes into Nigerian market from strategic anchors under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Billed for release next month, watchers are of the view that it will bring down the current price from N155,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica