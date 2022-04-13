Union Bank reports N175bn gross earnings in FY’21

Union Bank has released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 which reflects resilient revenue growth in the face of macroeconomic headwinds. Union Bank sustained steady performance as a result of increased customer engagement from an enhanced operating and go-to-market model and gains derived from our digital penetration strategy.

Gross earnings was up 8.9 per cent to N175.0 billion from N160.7 billion in FY 2020, driven by strong noninterest income. Non-interest income rose by 26.7 per cent to N55.7 billion in 2021 from N44.0 billion in FY 2020 driven by significant increases in debt recoveries.

Net operating income after impairments was down by 3.6 per cent to N99.7 billion from N103.4 billion recorded in FY 2020. Profit before tax was down by 19.3 per cent to N20.5 billion from N25.4 billion in 2020. Operating expenses: marginally grew by 1.5 per cent to N79.1 billion from N78.0 billion in FY 2020, reflecting tight cost control despite inflationary pressures.

Commenting on the results, Emeka Okonkwo, CEO, said: “Following an enhancement to our operating and go-tomarket model to deliver better performance and efficiency leveraging our network across the regions, we are increasing our customer engagement and product penetration which is translating into higher customer revenues across geographies.

“On the back of this, the bank has contin-ued to record headline growth by diversifying our income streams and accelerating our recoveries programme. For the full year, our gross earnings grew by 8.9 per cent from N161 billion to N175 billion, while our net operating income after impairments dropped by 3.6 per cent to N99.7 billion from N103.4 billion. Interest income grew by one per cent as our earnings asset base expanded with a growing loan book. “We continued our strong growth in noninterest income through a combination of aggressive recoveries, which grew 119 per cent in the period, from N7.2 billion to N15.9 billion and further growth in fee and commission income (33 per cent) and e-business (26 per cent).

