Union Bank reports N42.9bn gross earnings in Q1’22

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, with gross earnings up 18 per cent to N42.9 billion as against N36.4 billion posted in Q1’21. This was driven by strong earning assets from on-lending to key sectors in the Nigerian economy.

Net interest income after impairments was up 27 per cent to N12.9 billion against N10.1 billion in Q1’21. Profit before tax was down by 8.8 per cent to N6.4 billion from N7.0 billion in 2021. Operating expenses was up by 3.9 per cent to N18.0 billion from N17.3 billion in Q1 2021, notwithstanding high inflationary environment.

Commenting on the results, Emeka Okonkwo, CEO, said: “In 2022, we renewed our focus on turbocharging productivity and ensuring we fully leverage the strength of our digital channels, regional network and talent to maximise the bottom line.

“Our efforts are gaining momentum and notwithstanding a challenging economic climate in Q1’22, our Net Interest Income after impairment grew by 27 per cent com-pared to the same quarter in 2021 from N10.1 billion to N12.9 billion.

“Gross Earnings are also up by 18 per cent to N42.9 billion against N36.4 billion in Q1’21. This was bolstered by improved asset yields, treasury trading income and revenues from our alternate channels.

“We are steadily seeing increasing customer adoption with a 36 per cent YoY increase in active users on UnionDirect, our agency banking network, and increasing transaction volumes with a 20 per cent YoY growth across our digital channels.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...