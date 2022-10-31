Union Bank secures $25m funding line from AATIF to boost agric

Union Bank of Nigeria and the Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund (AATIF) have announced that the Bank has secured a $25 million funding line from AATIF to expand its agricultural business footprint.

According to a statement, “in response to the Nigerian government’s effort to reduce food imports and ultimately create a sustainable market for local farmers to sell their farm produce, Union Bank has anchored its food and agri-finance strategy around the promotion of local food processing.

“Union Bank boasts a longstanding track record in the agricultural sector and has since risen to become one of the top five agricultural financiers in Nigeria, highlighting the sector’s great potential for future expansion and innovation.

“The bank targets key value chains in rice, poultry, dairy, cassava, maize, and soybean, among others, and aims to provide tailor-made funding and technical support to the different actors along each of the selected value chains.“ The statement said that the funding from AATIF would support Union Bank’s expansion and outreach to Nigerian agri-businesses.

The expected impact is linked to the development, and deployment of innovative agri-product offerings and an increase in funding directed to agricultural businesses.

This is expected to further contribute to the growth of the competitive food and agricultural sector in Nigeria that is fully aligned with national priorities – including improving food security, increased agricultural production and local food processing.

AATIF’s facility will also be accompanied by technical assistance support to improve efficiency and accelerate impact within the sector. Commenting on the funding agreement, Mudassir Amray, Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director of Union Bank, said: Union Bank has been a strong player and key contributor to agricultural development in Nigeria over decades and this partnership with AATIF will enable us extend our support to the sector at a critical time for the economy where local production and food security are fundamental priorities for the country.

“This funding will deliver the required financing and technical support to producers, processors, and entrepreneurs within the ecosystem.” Also speaking about the partnership, Doris Köhn, Chair, AATIF Board of Directors, said:“Union Bank is a historic institution in Nigeria, and we welcome them as a new AATIF Partner Institution.

