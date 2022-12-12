Union Bank: Sustained earnings boost investors’ interest

The New face of Union Bank since its acquisition and reorganisation has continued to delight stakeholders. Rhoda Ogunseye writes

The current share price of Union Bank Nigeria (UBN) is ₦6.50k. UBN closed its last trading day Friday, December 9, 2022 at ₦6.50k per share on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). UBN began the year with a share price of ₦5.90k and has since gained 10.2 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 40th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about UBN knowing the stock has accrued 13 per cent over the past four-week period—14th best on NGX. Union Bank Nigeria is the 29th most traded stock on the NGX over the past three months (Sep 12 – Dec 9, 2022). UBN has traded a total volume of 58.7 million shares—in 1,788 deals—valued at NGN 370 million over the period, with an average of 931,593 traded shares per session. A volume high of 9.32 million was achieved on November 21st, and a low of 25,077 on October 27th, for the same period. Union Bank of Nigeria Plc provides investment, corporate, commercial, and retail banking products and services for individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and commercial and corporate clients primarily in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Union Bank of Nigeria Plc’s competitors, according to the value of their market capitalisation, are: Ecobank Transnational (NGSE:ETI ₦265.6 billion, United Bank for Africa (NGSE:UBA) ₦249.7 billion, Fidelity Bank (NGSE:FIDELITYBK ₦119.9 billion) and Access Holdings (NGSE: ACCESSCORP ₦294.2 billion). Financials Union Bank Nigeria Plc recorded a Profit Before Tax, PBT, of N18.2 billion for the third quarter 2022, Q3’22 representing an increase of 14% from N16.0 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, Q3’21. The bank’s gross earnings went up 12.4% to N140.6billion in Q3’22 from N125.2billion in Q3’21 driven by higher earning assets while the net operating income after impairments grew by 7.3 per cent to N76.3billion from N71.2 billion in Q3’21 driven by higher interest income. According to the report filled with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, the bank’s Noninterest income down 32.7 per cent to N28.3billion as against N42 billion in Q3’21 due to lower recoveries. Commenting on the results, the Managing Director, Mudassir Amray, said: “Our strategy remains on track, with good delivery in all areas. This was reflected in more consistent top-line growth, robust lending pipelines across our businesses, and rising lending to key sectors. “As we look towards the rest of the year, we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment believing that the lows of recent quarters are behind us. This confidence, together with our focus on building on our efficiency, expanded synergies and robust cost control, will put the Bank in a stronger position.” Dividend Union Bank Of Nigeria reported 4.07 in Dividend Yield for its second fiscal quarter of 2022. Takeover Titan Trust Bank Limited, TTB, in October 2022, announced a Mandatory Takeover Offer, MTO, of the remaining 1.9 billion ordinary shares of Union Bank Nigeria Limited few months after it purchased the majority shares of the bank. The takeover is valued at N13. 5 billion for a total 1.93 billion shares at N7 per share. Challenges The National Union of Banks , Insurance and Financial Employees, NUBIFIE, had in a press statement it issued on November 21, 2022, raised concerns over the perceived lack of transparent acquisition of Union Bank Plc, threatening to challenge the sale in court. Announcing the communique issued by NUBIFIE at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Abuja, President and General Secretary of NUBIFIE, Anthony Abakpa and Ishiyaku Sheikh, respectively, raised concern that “as regard the acquisition of Union Bank (a bank of over 100 years of existence) by a bank of slightly less than 10 years in existence ( Titan Trust Bank) was another transaction that may have been in default of due process, transparency and, accountability, given the entrenched and established capacity of Union Bank across the country, including its offshore branches.” “Union bank of Nigeria Plc has offshore branches all over, especially the London branch and many others in Europe and Africa. What becomes of such branches? “Obviously, decent society where rule of law and adherence to regulations are respected, regulatory authorities in some of the offshore countries would most likely not allow a bank, which has not met the requirements in terms of its cognate profile and institutional experience, to acquire or buy the offshore branches. “The union continues to wonder if the intention was to salvage a supposedly weak bridge bank and build it into a sort of strong mega bank? Where were the other banks with demonstrable, solid track record of excellence and institutional experience ? Could it be that none were interested in acquiring a behemoth of a bank like Union Bank Plc? “Our concern as a union is that any transaction of such magnitude conducted in a cavalier manner devoid of consensus from all stakeholders, including workers and the ordinary day-to-day depositors, amounts to abuse of power and privilege , which is likely not to going to be sustainable in the long run” the Union said.

