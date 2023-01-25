Business

Union Bank to give out N50m in ‘save, win’ promo finale

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following a sixmonth successful run, the second edition of Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli promo is finally coming to an exciting conclusion, according to a press release issued by the lender. The statement said that the grand finale, which is set to hold on January 27, 2023, at the bank’s head office in Marina, Lagos, would reward over 300 lucky customers with cash prizes worth over N40 million and other exciting consolation prizes.

In addition, one lucky customer will go home with the grand prize of N5 million from the Save and Win promo draw, while other customers will receive other cash prizes of N105,000 and N500,000 for the last set of the monthly and quarterly draw winners. It further said that Union Bank would also reward 227 customers with N18.5 million in its other ongoing savings promo called, Union- Korrect, adding that the UnionKorrect regular and exclusive draws will run alongside the Save and Win Palli Promo draw on the same day. According to the statement, “the event will be live-streamed, and participants can join virtually from anywhere in the country. Winners will be randomly selected through electronically generated and transparent draws monitored by relevant regulatory bodies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Environmental disruptions impact trade performance

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Nigerian maritime industry, which has been beleaguered by operational challenges and poor cargo delivery, has been severely disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war as shipping and freight rates are skyrocketing daily, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   Maritime activities, which started with the challenges of cargo clearance, strike by customs agents, extortion and gridlock in the first three […]
Business

NiMET reinforces warning on flight disruptions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…North to experience dust haze   The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, through its Central Forecast Office, has alerted the public on the possibility of some northern cities in Nigeria experiencing dust haze, which can lead to deterioration in horizontal visibility. In a statement, the CFO revealed that some cities in the northern part of the country […]
Business

CBN: Boosting productivity in agric sector

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

If the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Q2’20 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week is anything to go by, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s measures to improve productivity in the country’s agricultural sector are clearly yielding positive results, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica