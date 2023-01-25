Union Bank to give out N50m in ‘save, win’ promo finale

Following a sixmonth successful run, the second edition of Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli promo is finally coming to an exciting conclusion, according to a press release issued by the lender. The statement said that the grand finale, which is set to hold on January 27, 2023, at the bank’s head office in Marina, Lagos, would reward over 300 lucky customers with cash prizes worth over N40 million and other exciting consolation prizes.

In addition, one lucky customer will go home with the grand prize of N5 million from the Save and Win promo draw, while other customers will receive other cash prizes of N105,000 and N500,000 for the last set of the monthly and quarterly draw winners. It further said that Union Bank would also reward 227 customers with N18.5 million in its other ongoing savings promo called, Union- Korrect, adding that the UnionKorrect regular and exclusive draws will run alongside the Save and Win Palli Promo draw on the same day. According to the statement, “the event will be live-streamed, and participants can join virtually from anywhere in the country. Winners will be randomly selected through electronically generated and transparent draws monitored by relevant regulatory bodies.

