Union Bank to maintain focus on retail banking, SMEs

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (UBN) has said that under its new managing director and CEO, it will maintain its focus on retail banking and support for SMEs. The Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, UBN, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, stated this at an interactive session with senior officials of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc via zoom. “We are focused on retail banking and SMEs and we will continue to grow brands and offerings that customers need.

We are committed to empowering SMEs segment to enable them access funds and create values. We are trying to make sure we cluster as many of them to create value. It is important to note that it is not only loan that they requires, they ask for other needs like advice, access to market, advisory and among others. “On the banking side, we continued to pursue forward under the new CEO, We have structured our businesses in such a way that gave authonomy to our regions.

In this case we have regional directors that oversee the region,” Ekezie-Ekaidem said. She noted that the pandemic has forced Nigerians to embrace digital channels, on which the bank has invested much. On rise in cybercrime, she noted that it was a global issue, adding that the more global digitalisation, the more the rise in crime. “What we do is to be ahead of the criminals by upgrading our system regularly.

Like this: Like Loading...