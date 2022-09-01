Business

‘Union Bank UK not part of Titan Trust’s transaction

Titan Trust Bank Ltd has said that the proposed sale of Union Bank UK is not part of the recent transaction between it and Union Bank of Nigeria. Reacting to the announcement of the proposed acquisition of Union Bank UK Plc. by Fidelity Bank Plc, Titan Trust Bank, in a statement released yesterday, pointed out that Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, in a regulatory filing issued to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) in 2020, announced that it had entered a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement to divest 100 per cent of its equity stake in Union Bank UK Plc following a competitive bid process. The statement also said: “We also refer to another regulatory filing issued to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) in June 2022 announcing the completion of a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) between Union Bank of Nigeria Plc’s majority shareholders – Union Global Partners Limited, Atlas Mara Limited, et al. – and Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB), which effectively transferred 93.41 per cent of Union Bank’s issued share capital to TTB.

 

