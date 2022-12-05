Business

Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity, 'The Sound of Union'

Union Bank of Nigeria has launched a brandnew sonic identity tagged, “The Sound of Union,” the lender announced in a press release over the weekend. According to the statement, at 105 years, Union Bank is now leveraging the universality of music to engage with new and existing audiences through this unique sound identity.

 

The statement said the bank tapped prolific and award-winning music producer Tee-Y Mix, to create a timeless sound and interpret it across multiple genres for today’s and tomorrow’s generations.

 

Speaking about The Sound of Union during the official Twitter Space unveiling, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Union Bank, said: “Over the past couple of years, Union Bank has gone through significant evolution and as a team, we are constantly thinking of ways to connect with our audiences – new and existing.

 

“At 105 years, we are entering into a new era of identity and the Sound of Union represents a milestone for us. We have produced a distinct tone and instrumental melody spanning five music genres drawing on our local culture to connect with audiences across different geographical zones.

 

“We believe we are the first Nigerian bank to create an identity using sound, and not just a one-off jingle or payoff. This launch underscores our commitment to providing the simplest and smartest solutions while offering the best experience for our customers.”

 

To launch the sound identity, Union Bank has partnered with Boomplay to release an EP which will include the five genres of the melody which will make the EP available exclusively to Boomplay subscribers for a period before it is available on other other platforms.

 

Also commenting during the Twitter Space, about the audio distribution partnership between Union Bank and Boomplay, James Afuwape, Marketing Manager at Boomplay said: “Boomplay is the largest and fastest growing streaming platform in Africa, and we are passionate about building and sustaining the music culture and consumption in Africa.

 

“We do this by leveraging partnerships and collaborations and this one with Union Bank was one we couldn’t pass up on. The Sound of Union is a unique project, and we are honoured to use our platform to help amplify the sound.”

 

