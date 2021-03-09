Union divides teachers

13 years after, NUT, ASUSS’ face-off lingers

FACE-OFF

The contention over the legality or otherwise that the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) could break away from NUT has continued to linger. REGINA OTOKPA looks at the issues and legal position on the rancour

 NUT: Status to unionise teachers sacrosanct

 ASUSS: NUT’s position laughable

There are discordant tunes in the fold of Nigerian teachers over the legality of a factional union has continued to threaten the existence of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) as the umbrella union of Nigerian teachers.

This is as secondary school teachers in the country are agitating to register a parallel association, under the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) to pull out of the Nigeria Union of Teachers.

However, when the secondary school teachers mooted the idea to register the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) 13 years ago, little did they realise that such move would today create a division in the system and resulted in legal tussles.

The battle for a separate union in the teaching profession, which began over a decade ago, has pitched the NUT against ASUSS, with the union at loggerheads over the legality or otherwise of having more than one union under a jurisdictional scope.

The recent face-off between the two unions, however, became heated with the Supreme Court judgement of January 15, 2021, delivered by Justice Chima Cantus Nweze, which nullified the decision of the Court of Appeal granting an Abuja Federal High Court the jurisdiction to entertain a 2008 suit brought before it by the Nigeria Union of Teachers to restrain the then Minister of Labour and Productivity from registering a factional group to be known as the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools of Nigeria (ASUSS).

Meanwhile, ASUSS, formerly known as the Conference of Secondary School Tutors (COSST) in their decision cited insensitivity, poor leadership role of the NUT towards the yearnings of secondary school teachers, a large section of its membership, as well as financial impropriety as major reasons for its break away from the NUT.

However, COSST on March 9 2001 was registered and incorporated as national welfare of trade association with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), but in 2005, the factional group changed its name from COSST to ASUSS on the basis that it had metamorphosed into a full-fledged union to oversee the affairs of the secondary school teachers in the country.

ASUSS, in 2007, after two years that President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration reviewed the Nigeria Labour laws, had capitalised on the review and considered it the right to operate legally.

But, such hope was dashed when the then Registrar of Trade Unions, Mr. I. A. Fagbemi, in a letter with reference No: ML.ITU/128/I/200 and dated October 5, 2007, entitled: “Re-Application for Registration as a Trade Union,” said ASUSS could not be registered as a trade union for the teachers.

Fagbemi’s letter further stated: “I refer to your letter dated 13th August, 2005, on the above subject and to inform you that your association is not registrable as a trade union in view of Sections 5(4) and 3(2) of the Trade Unions Act CAP 437 of 1990, which provide in Section 5(5.4) that: “The Registrar shall not register the union if it appears to him that any existing trade union is sufficiently representative of the interests of the class of persons whose interest the union is intended to represent;

“Section 5(3.2) provides that no combination of workers or employers shall be registered as a trade union save with the approval of the Minister…but no trade union shall be registered to represent workers or employees in a place where there already exists a trade union;

“It is pertinent to point out that the Trade Union (Amendment) Act of 2005 does not confer automatic registration as a trade union as is being erroneously interpreted, rather it only recognises the right of membership of an individual to belong to an association as guaranteed by Clause 40 of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999;

“It is necessary to further stress that the Trade Unions Amendment Act of 2005 has not abrogated nor amended the requirements for registration of trade unions as stipulated in Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the principal Act.

Neither was Section 2(1), which prohibits unregistered trade unions from functioning had been repealed, revoked nor amended by the Trade Unions Amendment Act of 2005; “What is more, the interest of the class of persons which your association, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools of Nigeria intends to represent is adequately covered by the Nigeria Union of Teachers.

This office will not encourage factionalisation of unions, but would readily assist to resolve differences that are likely to cause break up.”

But, ASUSS not giving up on its agitation, however, received a nod and fresh assurance from the then Minister of Labour and Productivity, Hassan Lawal, who it was learnt had strong ties with some members of ASUSS of being registered.

Given the emerging scenarios, in an attempt to restrain the Minister, the NUT in 2008, again sought a redress at the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja on the context of lacking the right or power to register unions as the statutory role rests with the Registrar of Trade Unions.

Following the case at the Federal High Court and the Appeal Court, a five-member panel of Supreme Court Justices only nullified on technical ground the earlier decision of the Appeal Court and asked the President of Court of Appeal to constitute a fresh panel to re-entertain the interlocutory appeal brought before it by ASUSS challenging the Federal High Court to hear a matter which was filed before it by the NUT in 2008.

The five-member panel of Supreme Court Justices, which comprises Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, Chima Centus Nweze, Amina Adamu Augie and Uwani Musa Abba Aji; unanimously agreed that the matter should be sent back to the Court of Appeal and assigned to a fresh panel of justices to re-hear the matter as the panel that heard the case was different from the panel that delivered the judgment.

“Under the doctrine of stare decisis, we are bound by these decisions (judicial precedents). It follows therefore, that in the instant case, where His Lordship E. Ekanem, JCA, who did not participate in the hearing of the appeal, rendered a judgment thereon, the lower court, in so far as the panel that delivered the judgment was different from the panel that heard the appeal, was incompetent. The appeal is therefore allowed.

The judgment delivered on 9/6/2014 is a nullity and must be and is hereby set aside. Appeal N. CA/A/256/09 shall be remitted to the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to be heard by a different panel of that court,” the panel had said.

However, ASUSS led by Mr. Samuel Omaji, misinterpreted the Supreme Court judgement of 15th January 2021, saying the union had been granted powers to be registered and to operate as a union.

But, the President of the NUT, Comrade Nasir Idris, insisted that the law does not allow a break away in a profession with an existing trade union, adding that ASUSS had not fulfilled the process and procedures of becoming a trade union and even if they had, the law does not permit them to collect check off dues, unionise anyone or embark on industrial actions until they were legally registered by the Registrar of Trade Unions of which they have not.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the National Association of Community Health Practitioners in Nigeria, got its registration as a trade union cancelled after a Supreme Court ruling which affirmed that the association was a bonafide member of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, an existing union, and therefore could not be registered as a separate trade union.

Riding on available evidence, the NUT President through the Deputy National President of NUT, Comrade Kelvin Nwankwo, challenged the ASUSS leadership to present to the public the Certificate of Registration that certifies their union as a trade union.

He advised secondary school teachers not to fall prey to the propaganda and antics of some state governors, who he said, were sponsoring the leadership of ASUSS primarily to instigate factional crisis in order to destabilise the NUT Nwankwo said: “With this provision of the Trade Union Act, we call on all teachers of secondary schools in Nigeria to disregard the baseless claim by ASUSS as no such matter of membership of secondary school teachers was before the Supreme Court and the status of NUT in unionising teachers of primary and secondary schools remains sacrosanct and backed by the Jurisdictional Scope of trade unions as contained in the Trade Union Act CAP T.14 LFN 2004 cited above.

This was also as the Head Legal Unit of the NUT, Comrade Okorafor Okechukwu insisted that ASUSS was merely feeding the public a wrong interpretation of the Supreme Court’s judgement. According to him, based on the jurisdictional scope of trade unions, the NUT listed as item number 26, the Trade Union Act empowers the NUT to unionise teachers in all educational institutions apart from tertiary level.

He said: “It quoted copiously to say that apart from polytechnics, colleges of education, universities and other allied institutions; which our scope of jurisdiction does not reach or cover, but preprimary, primary, secondary, technical, teachers training colleges and so on, as it were, are under the jurisdiction of the NUT. “So the jurisdictional scope of trade unions says that NUT has to unionise teachers at this level of the education industry.

Then if you look at the list of trade unions, you cannot find any known as either COSST or ASUSS suggesting that they are not trade unions.” Okechukwu further argued: “That the provisions of Section 3, sub-Section 2 of the Trade Unions Act, states that in an industry where the interest of the workers is sufficiently represented; no other trade union can be registered there.

“For instance, you cannot go to local government now where all local government employees are already unionised by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees to register another trade union.

You cannot go to register another union to unionise medical and health workers because the law has already protected or taken care of the interest of those workers by giving them a union which is the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria.

You cannot go to register another union now to unionise drivers where there is the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); it is not limited to drivers; conductors and all other persons that work in the road transport industry; they are unionised. But, the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) is a union of employers not employees.

“So, in the wisdom of the legislators, they have taken care of all these and there is an act of the National Assembly to that effect. Those provisions of the Act, which say that you cannot unionise, you cannot go to register another union where the workers at that level of the industry are already unionised, that law is extant, that law is potent and that law is in force and has not been amended or repealed by the National Assembly.”

Since the jurisdictional scope of trade unions has also not been amended to say that NUT no longer has jurisdiction over a range of teachers in primary and secondary schools; ASUSS will remain unregistrable because of the provisions of the Trade Union Act.”

Besides, Okechukwu noted that the next step was for the Supreme Court to transmit the file back to the Court of Appeal, which will give a ruling that the Federal High Court has jurisdiction over the matter. “But even if they think otherwise that the Federal High Court does not have jurisdiction to hear us and they refer us to the National Industrial Court, we will still go to the National Industrial Court,” he added.

However, ASUSS in a counter reaction through its National President, Mr. Samuel Omaji and the Secretary-General of the union, Mr. Sola Adigun asked the leadership of the NUT to embrace peace as the union has come to stay.

The duo, while describing the NUT position as laughable, said not only had the NUT lost grip over the secondary school teachers in no fewer than 25 out of the 36 states of the federation, but it also lacks the constitutional power to determine its existence or otherwise.

ASUSS further noted that even though its application to be registered as a trade union was thrown away by the Registrar in 2007 on the premise that such application was contrary to Sections 5(4) and 3(2) of the Trade Union Act, the union challenged the decision and referred their case to the then Minister of Labour and Productivity.

“And, the Minister granted us the approval in 2008, citing the 1999 Constitution and Section 51 of Trade Union Act, CAP 437 of 1990 and Section 2 of the Trade Union Amendment Act 2005 to back up his decision,” they argued.

While arguing that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has also made provisions under Convention No.87 and 98 of 1949, which Nigeria ratified in 1960 for the freedom of association, ASUSS insisted that “NUT has no right to prevent our emergence as a trade union,” adding that the Supreme Court judgment secured on 15th January, 2021, recognises ASUSS as a trade union.

Therefore, union leaders extended an olive branch to the NUT, asking the union to see ASUSS as a partner in progress and not as a threat to the development of the teaching profession and the nation’s education sector in general.

While COSST may be a legal entity as it is registered at the CAC, ASUSS is not yet a legal entity and therefore unknown before extant laws governing the operation of trade unions – the Trade Unions Act and Labour Act.

Meanwhile, the next step is for the Supreme Court to transmit the file back to the Court of Appeal, which will give a ruling that the Federal High Court has jurisdiction, as the nation awaits constitution of the panel of justices that will re-hear the appeal with a date for commencement of the appeal hearing as directed by the apex court.

Like this: Like Loading...