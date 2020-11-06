Union expels 21 members over abuse of office

The national executive, National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has expelled about 21 of its members who recently engaged in alleged unwholesome activities, including attempts to factionalise the group.

Taking the decision in Asaba, Delta State, the union said the NEC in-session received and extensively deliberated on the report of the National Administrative Committee (NAC) and the NUFBTE Disciplinary Committee (NDC) on some suspended members and staff concerning their deliberate infractions committed against the provisions of the union’s constitution. A statement signed by the National President, and Acting General Secretary, Comrade Oyelekan Lateef and Mike Olanrewaju, respectively, said the decision to expel them bordered on their refusal to honour their respective invitations to attend disciplinary committee hearings to clear various allegations of misconduct levelled against them. “Consequently, the NEC insession resolved to expel the concerned suspended members from our union,” the statement noted.

The statement pointed out that the union reached its decision on the expulsion and others after exhaustive and diligent deliberations where the NEC in-session reviewed pertinent issues threatening the fabrics and stability of the union with major focus on matters inhibiting the much desirable growth and economic sustainability of the union both on short and long term basis. It said: “The NEC in-session frowned and condemned without reservation the antics and sundry activities of some misguided members that were preoccupied with the exhibition of some unwholesome actions which has extensively denigrated and disparaged our Union within the purview of the general public.

“Without mincing words, the NEC in-session observed that the members involved failed woefully to exploit the internal grievances resolution mechanism put in place by our union to address such individual and collective grievances.”

“In the same vein, the NEC in-session considered and accepted the recommendation of the disciplinary committee concerning the suspended General Secretary (Comrade Bamidele Busari). “Consequently, the NEC insession approved the immediate dismissal of Comrade Bamidele Busari from the service of our union with immediate effect. “The NEC in-session approved the Six months suspen-sion of Comrade Clifford Onu (State Chairman of Anambra/Enugu/Ebonyi States’ Council) as recommend by the NUFBTE Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

“In view of the vacuum created by the expulsion of Comrade Onoja as a National Signing Trustee and dismissal of Comrade Bamidele Busari as General Secretary of our union respectively, the NEC in-session in accordance with relevant provisions of our union’s constitution approved the immediate cooption to fill all vacant positions in National Administrative Committee (NAC).”

Those appointed to fill the vacant positions are Comrade Mike Olanrewaju as A ting General Secretary, Comrade Daniel Benson as National Signing Trustee, and Yomi Oni-Orisan as National Trustee. New Telegraph recalled that about two months ago, the president of the union had made it clear that some aggrieved members who were penalized for infractions resorted to misinforming the public with stories of conflicts, stressing that the leadership of the union was intact. According to the president, “the current members of National Administrative Council (NAC) elected on December 9, 2016 for a four-year tenure are still solidly united, save for Comrade Onoja J. Peter currently on suspension due to his gross anti-union conduct.

“In other words, 10 elected members are very united in performing their duties while five, out of six appointed members, are performing their respective duties with absolute commitment, while Comrade Bamidele Busari, General Secretary, is currently on suspension owing to his gross infraction against the constitution of our union. “Our union is well structured and nobody can single handedly take a decision. The aggrieved single handedly used the letter head of the union to write a letter to the minister of labour.

Like this: Like Loading...