Union leader affirms commitment to gender equality

The President General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) Comrade Adewale Adeyanju has assured female members of the Seamen/NIWA Water Transport branch of striking a balance towards promoting gender equality. Adeyanju said this at the 5th Quadrennial Delegates Conference held in Lagos on Friday.

 

Adeyanju who was apparently disappointed with leaders of the branch and unfair treatment of women, said in this his second term in office, he would ensure female participation in MWUN activities, noting that the Seamen NIWA Water Transport branch won’t be an exception.

 

According to him, the women at branch level were not carried along in union activities but maintained that time has come for females to play strong roles in union activities.

 

He said: “I have observed that the women in seafarers branch have been sidelined by the men and as I told the district executives, women must constitute 30 percent of their team.

 

“At the national executives we have close to two or three women and I want that to be transcended down to the branch and district and units. “I engaged a female professional seafarers who is our members recently and I disclosed that she is extremely good and I asked her where were you all this while?

 

“We cannot kill our good hands because of gender inequality and that is why I want us to promote women in the union.”

 

He also warned the incoming executives to be prepared to work just like the immediate past branch President did to move the union forward.

