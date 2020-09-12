News

UnionPay International, Interswitch in partnership

UnionPay International (UPI) and Interswitch have announced a partnership, confirming Interswitch as a Third-Party Service Provider (TPSP) for UnionPay International in East Africa. The partnership supports the vision and mission that enables further payment digitalisation across the continent, allowing cardholders and merchants within the region to transact seamlessly and conveniently across various platforms on the global UPI network. The agreement with Interswitch will facilitate UnionPay card acceptance across ATMs, Points-of-Sale, QR Payments and online payments, thereby consolidating the existing partnership with Interswitch in West Africa and helping to drive wider acceptance on the continent.

These initiatives will ultimately enhance the current payment landscape and in turn, improve the lives of the mass markets in Africa. Speaking, the Country General Manager, Kenya, for Interswitch East Africa, Romana Rajput, said: “UPI and Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) Limited share a mission to provide convenient and secure payment solutions across Africa, and this partnership continues our work to broaden acceptance to cardholders transacting across the region.

“We look forward to working with the UPI team and we are excited for the opportunities this new agreement presents.” Interswitch Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell Elegbe, also said the new licensing agreement reinforced Interswitch’s focus on achieving broad acceptance.

