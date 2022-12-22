Unions back Nigeria Air project, say AON suit unpatriotic

There are indications that the planned national carrier, Nigeria Air, was 90 per cent ready before some airlines went to court in a bid to abort the project. Consequently, the training of over 40 pilots and cabin crew is ongoing by Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa just as there are plans by the Federal Government to vacate the suit filed by Air Peace, United Nigeria, Azman, and Top Brass to truncate the dream of having a national airline for the country. The decision to bring forward the next hearing of the suit from February next year to January 16, 2023 is a result of the urgency required to set up a project that is very dear to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a related development, the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), an amalgam of four existing trade unions in the Ministry of Aviation, has unanimously backed the floating of a national carrier, branding the actions of some domestic carriers to stop the exercise as not only, ‘unpatriotic’ but ‘selfish and wicked’. Director of Human Resources in the Ministry of Aviation, Mrs. Nkechi Nwokocha, who represented the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, emphatically said Nigerians want a national carrier, expressing her joy at the various supports the ministry is receiving for the setting up of the carrier.

President of the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association (ATSSSAN), Illitrus Ahmadu, President of National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) Ben Nnabue among other union chieftains are in support of the project. Speaking at the 2022 last quarter strategic retreat with the theme: “Establishment of Nigeria’s National Carrier-Aviation Unions’ Perspective”, Vice Chairman JCNC, Yunusa Abdulsalam recalled that last week, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika made overtures to the airline, stressing that it was not too late for them to buy into the new carrier, more than six months after he first appealed to them on the desirability of the project. Aviation Consultant, Dr. Daniel Young in his presentation said there are over one million reasons the aviation unions must back Nigeria Air and carpeted the carriers for what he described as their selfishness and attempt to drag the country back.

