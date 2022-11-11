Unions fault aviation sector roadmap, say action ill-timed

A coalition of aviation unions made up of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) yesterday faulted the Ministry of Aviation’s roadmap project and the delay in executing many of the projects. The unions at a joint press briefing at Lagos airport decried the planned demolition of the former head offices of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), saying the plan should be put on hold pending proper evaluation, planning and better timing. New Telegraph exclusively reported last week the planned as part of the ministry’s road map for the aviation industry, particularly for Lagos, the office spaces occupied by FAAN, NAMA), and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) are to be demolished to give room to the ambition of turning the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, to an aerotropolis.
