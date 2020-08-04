Unions shut Bristow

…airline says action illegal

National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and all its affiliate bodies in the aviation industry made good their threat to ground Bristow Helicopters over protracted labour issues.

The union leaders and their members blocked the gates of the company with their vehicles to prevent staff or visitors from gaining entrance into the company headquarters.

Workers of the company, who were also denied access into the company, parked their vehicles outside where the aggrieved labour leaders sang solidarity songs and played loud music from their speakers to draw attention to their activities in the Bristow company.

But the management of Bristow Helicopters described the unions’ action as ‘Illegal’ and rejected accusation of any sharp practice regarding bonding of pilots, stressing that the pegged ATPL reimbursement cost is in line with the costs presented to the company by individuals seeking reimbursement.

The airline, through its media consultant, Adeola Olanrewaju, said Bristow complied with all relevant laws and procedures and the exit of any employees would be in accordance with such laws and procedures.

He said: “The implementation of the engineering matrix is in line with the 2019 Agreement. NAAPE is now demanding that Bristow ‘shorten’ the current engineering matrix from fifteen (15) years to ten (10) years, which is contrary to the 2019 Agreement.”

Addressing the members, spokesman for NAAPE, Frank Igwe, said the union whose members were allegedly victimised by the Bristow management, said all they wanted was for the Bristow management to address the disparity in remuneration of the Nigerian pilots and engineers and the expatriates counterparts. Chairperson, NLC Lagos State, Comrade Agnes Funmi Sessi, said the union would no longer tolerate any company taking Nigerians for a ride.

He said: “We are battle ready, we want to state it clearly that the era of impunity for any Management of any company or any place to hide behind Covid-19 pandemic, to unleash terror and to unleash unwholesome anti-labour practices against its workers, we are not going to condone that.”

