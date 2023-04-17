Unions to paralyse aviation over planned demolition of FAAN, NAMA, NCAA offices

Four unions have threatened to paralyse the aviation sector today and tomorrow in protest against the Federal Government’s move to demolish the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) offices at the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA) Lagos to build an Aerotropolis (Airport City). Some aircraft hangars and other structures the government considers to be hampering the Aerotropolis project are affected.

They are also protesting against the non-implementation of minimum wage and other welfare demands by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Ni- Met) for their workers. The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) last week declared that they would down tools today and tomorrow following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum they had earlier issued to the Federal Government to act on their demands. But the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika said there was no going back on the planned demolition of the offices.

In a statement on behalf of the unions by Ocheme Aba (NUATE General Secretary); Frances Akinjole (ATSSSAN); Abdulrazaq Saidu (ANAP) and Unoh Ofonime (NAAPE), the unions said they would go with their two-day warning strike since nothing has changed. Meanwhile, New Telegraph learnt late last night that fresh attempts to ward off the strike were made with the government pleading with the unions to tarry. The government had already invited the agencies to a meeting tomorrow where contentious issues are expected to be thrashed out.