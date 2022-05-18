UNIOSUN resumes for second semester amidst prolong ASUU strike

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has resumed for the second semester of the 2021/2022 academic session amidst the ongoing prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike which has paralyzed academic activities of many Nigeria universities

The resumption, which is in line with the approved academic calendar, took effect from Monday, May 16, 2022.

Consequently, academic work resumed across campuses with teaching and allied activities immediately after a three-week semester break.

In a statement by the university’s authority which was released to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebayo, welcomed students back to campus and assured them of the university’s commitment to ensuring a stable academic calendar.

This is happening amidst the strike of ASUU, which has paralyzed academic activities for more than three months in Nigeria’s public universities across the country.

The VC noted that in the last five years, UNIOSUN remains the only public university in Nigeria that has graduated students consistently for both the four and five-year degree programmes without interruption of any kind.

According to him, this feat is alien to the public university system in today’s Nigeria, where staff labour union strikes have turned the academic calendars of universities upside down.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...