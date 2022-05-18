Education

UNIOSUN resumes for second semester amidst prolong ASUU strike

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has resumed for the second semester of the 2021/2022 academic session amidst the ongoing prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike which has paralyzed academic activities of many Nigeria universities

The resumption, which is in line with the approved academic calendar, took effect from Monday, May 16, 2022.

Consequently, academic work resumed across campuses with teaching and allied activities immediately after a three-week semester break.

In a statement by the university’s authority which was released to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebayo, welcomed students back to campus and assured them of the university’s commitment to ensuring a stable academic calendar.

This is happening amidst the strike of ASUU, which has paralyzed academic activities for more than three months in Nigeria’s public universities across the country.

The VC noted that in the last five years, UNIOSUN remains the only public university in Nigeria that has graduated students consistently for both the four and five-year degree programmes without interruption of any kind.

According to him, this feat is alien to the public university system in today’s Nigeria, where staff labour union strikes have turned the academic calendars of universities upside down.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Experts harp on acquisition of digital skills for teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian teachers have been challenged on the need to equip themselves with the right digital skills and relevant knowledge to enable them to prepare learners for the future of work. This was the major thrust of the just concluded October edition of Ed-Tech Mondays, an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with ccHub Limited. […]
Education

Poly education in trenches

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA

It’s not impossible to reach agreement with union –Minister    Union: Govt yet to demonstrate seriousness in resolving issues   Students: FG, union to resolve crisis in our interest   STRIKE Polytechnic lecturers under their group, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), are currently on strike to protest refusal of the Federal Government […]
Education

Don counsels govt to translate policies, activities in indigenous languages

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

A call has gone to the federal and state governments to always embrace translation or of their activities through the people’s indigenous languages in order to give positive effects to information being disseminated to the citizenry, who are not proficient in English.   The call was made by Dr. Abraham Ayodele Adeoye, a lecturer at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica