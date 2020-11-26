UNIOSUN student dies after drinking Sniper

A 100-level student of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Juba Philips, has died after drinking a popular pesticide, Sniper. Philips was studying Theatre Arts at the College of Humanity, Ikire Campus of the university. He was found dead in a room located around the school on Tuesday by his friends.

It was learnt that the deceased had been contemplating suicide in some of his social media messages in recent times. A student from Ikire Campus, Shade Komolafe, said that another suicide message posted by the deceased on his WhatsApp status on Tuesday prompted his friends to go and look for him, but found him dead. One of his posts reads: “Often times I asked myself, why do people commit suicide? Perhaps because they’ve got no one to encourage, motivate or guide them. Or because they felt there is no solution to whatever problem they are going through.

Perhaps, they forgot there’s more to enjoy when there’s life (hope) is lost.” The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Adesoji Ademola, said the cause of Philips’ death could not be ascertained yet.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident. She said the incident was reported to the police by the institution’s Chief Security Officer (CSO), Akintibubo Rahman, in the evening on Tuesday. Opalola confirmed that the deceased was seen lifeless after drinking a bottle of Sniper before he was eventually confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The PPRO added that the police had deposited the body at the morgue with a view to carrying out an autopsy to determine the cause of his death. She said: “About 7.05pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the CSO of UNIOSUN, Ikire Campus, Akintibubo Rahmon Tunde, reported the case.

“The deceased was met lying unconscious in front of his hostel after taking a bottle of Sniper. He was later confirmed dead by a doctor.” Opalola said the deceased was taken to Catholic Hospital, Oluyoro, Apomu and was deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Like this: Like Loading...