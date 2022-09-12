Education

Uniosun suspends six students for cultism, produces five Ph.D. holders for first time

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has suspended six students from the institution over cult related activities.

The Vice Chancellor of the State University, Professor Clement Adebooye, who made this known on Monday, said the suspended students were from the Ikire campus of the institution.

Addressing journalists at the 11th Convocation Press Conference which was held at the institution’s main campus in Osogbo, Prof. Adebooye said the university is also producing the first set of five holders’ degrees of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.).

The Vice Chancellor said he felt on top of the world that 2, 033 graduands will be conferred with first degrees across the colleges of the university.

He said for students to have a sense of belonging in the university, a good Vice-Chancellor would not isolate any students saying they are being taken good care under the Dean Students Affairs and students leaders for them to do away with all forms of social vices.

 

