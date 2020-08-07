News

UNIPORT crisis: VC sets up committees, sues for peace

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, has called on the feuding parties in the ongoing crisis rocking the ivory tower to embrace dialogue in order to allow peace to reign. Okodudu, who made the appeal yesterday while inaugurating two committees set up to resolve the lingering crisis that has resulted into court cases, urged the parties involved in the face-off to embrace peace. The committees were said to have been inaugurated to look into the crisis with a view to resolving the subsisting legal issues between the university and other parties.

The committees were headed by Prof. Anele Ihekwaba, and Prof. Kanu Nkangineme, who chaired the committee on staff and students’ grievances. The Vice-Chancellor, however, charged the two committees to submit their report to the university management within a month, regretting that the disaffection among staff and students had widened the gap in the academic environment, hence the need to bridge it without delay.

Okodudu said: “I enjoin the respective committees not to use this opportunity for dialogue that this exercise presents, but to open new contentious issues or engage in blame game. “We have done enough of that already to no fruitful end. For everything there is a time and season. For me, who is right or wrong is immaterial at this stage. What is right is what matters now. Just do justice to all by addressing the issues and resolve them on the basis of the fine principles that are encapsulated in the statute and other regulations governing such issues in the university and by convention established by the founding fathers of this university.”

