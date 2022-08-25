Metro & Crime

UNIPORT lecturer dies over FG’s ‘no work no pay’ stance

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A Philosophy lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Christian Emedolu, has died following the Federal Government’s insistence on the “no work to pay” policy towards striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Emedolu was said to have suffered a stroke shortly after the Federal Government declared its resolve not to pay striking lecturers their six months, salary arrears, citing the country’s labour law. The chairman of ASUU UNIPORT, U.D Chima, who disclosed this in a statement, noted that the lecturer suffered a stroke and fell into a coma on Saturday August 20, 2022. He added that the deceased’s colleagues rallied round and rushed him to the UNIPORT Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted, but eventually died.

The ASUU chairperson said Emedolu’s condition degenerated on Tuesday after he was told that the Buhari administration had declared that it wouldn’t pay the outstanding six months’ salaries of the lecturers, whose strike began on February 14, 2022. He said: “…He collapsed when he heard government won’t pay salary arrears. Dr. Christian Emedolu’s death was facilitated by the hardship the Federal Government subjected the staff of public universities to in the last six months.

“The ruling class instead of being proactive to resolve the impasse between it and the University workers, resorted to deploying the malicious tool of hunger to force us back to work. “I got the sad news regarding Dr Emedolu’s sickness very early yesterday morning and immediately contacted his very new and young wife who confirmed that he had stroke and had been in coma since last Saturday, August 20, 2022. “I made every arrangement with the HoD of the Department of Philosophy, Dr Desmond Nbete, to ensure that he received adequate medical attention as we watched him lie helpless in his sick bed in a very bad and precarious situation. “I contacted comrades at UPH, Prof. Rosemary Ogu and Dr Ugochukwu Agi (Convener, ASUU UniPort Health Committee) who quickly met us at the Accident and Emergency Section of UPTH, made arrangements for him to be moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and for the necessary scan to be done. “I had to leave UPTH at 9:50 am to preside over ASUU EXCO meeting at 10:00 am before Congress at 12 pm, following the recent attempt and drama by the Federal Government to jettison the recommendations of the Prof. Emeritus Briggs Committee on the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement. “At the EXCO meeting, we deliberated on Dr Emedolu’s health condition and quickly approved some fund in favour of the wife to handle the necessary expenditure, bearing in mind the current hardship inflicted on us by the Federal Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo Chief Registrar, Badrudeen, dies at 53

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Oyo State High Court of Justice Chief Registrar, Alhaja Fatimo Badrudeen, is dead. She was aged 53 years. Badrudeen, who was former Chief Magistrate, was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) yesterday morning where she gave up the ghost.   The late judicial officer was the first child of the late Senator Mukadam AbdulYekeen […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers posing as bus drivers take over Ogun roads

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

C itizens of Ogun State have urged the state government to do everything possible to check the rate of kidnappings along Ifo, Ijoko, Oju Oore and Sango routes in the state. According to the people, kidnappers and One-Chance- armed robbers are now using commercial buses to abduct and rob people in those areas on a […]
Metro & Crime

2023: Ide Owodiong assures on quality education as Maurid Poly honours six

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, a 2023 governorship hopeful on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, has once again promised to give adequate attention to education at all levels to ensure that the future of Akwa Ibom children and the youth are secured if elected as governor in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica