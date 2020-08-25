UNIPORT to EFCC: We don’t breed fraudsters, criminals

The management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State has faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for linking four internet fraudsters to the institution. This is as the university insisted that institution does not breed criminals, or encourage criminality.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of EFCC had, a few days ago, said that it arrested four students of the university over their alleged involvement in internet fraud, claiming that they defrauded 15 victims of the sum of $111,500.

The anti-graft agency also claimed that quartet of Prince Hyacinth, Rex Emadifie Oghene, Odili Ifeanyi and Uduak Samuel Williams are students of UNIPORT and were picked up from their hideouts at Chibiak Avenue, Elenpranwo, Ada George, Port Harcourt.

Following their arrest, the anti-graft agency said that some items recovered from them include one Tecno Spark 4 belonging to Prince Hyacinth; one Iphone 11 Pro Max, two Infinix Hot and one apple Laptop belonging to Odili Ifeanyi.

Also recovered from them include one Iphone 7 and two Iphone 11 belonging to Rex Emadifie Oghene and one iPhone 8+, one Acer Laptop and one HP Laptop belonging to Uduak Samuel Williams.

But, the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sam Kpenu, in a statement, insisted that the four persons in EFCC’s custody were not students of the institution, saying: “The persons arrested are not students of the University of Port Harcourt.

The university has gone through its record and no such names are found in the record book of the University of Port Harcourt.”

