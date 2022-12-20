UNIPORT VC tasks alumni on varsity’s development

…confers honorary doctorate degree on Lekki Gardens CEO

A call has gone to wellmeaning alumni of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State to contribute meaningfully to the development of the university through donation and building of lecture theatres/halls and other infrastructural facilities to the institution. The call was made by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Georgewill Owunari at the 57th convocation of the institution, while conferring the Honorary Doctorate Degree, Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration of the university on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong.

The Vice Chancellor, however, described the honour as recognition of Nyong’s status as an illustrious and industrious alumnus of the university with outstanding accomplishments in business and copious philanthropic activities to the service of humanity. While extolling the virtues of the businessman and Real Estate mogul, he also described Nyong as a worthy ambassador of the institution, and commended him for his selfless contribution to the development of the university through various donations and building of

a lecture theatre currently under construction which is to be named after him on completion. Owunari said: “I urge other well-meaning alumni of the institution to emulate him and his unwavering contribution to the growth and development of our university.

We are very proud of Mr. Richard Nyong; we are proud of his strides in business, especially in the real estate sector, he is our ambassador and benefactor. “On behalf of the Senate and management of the institution, we congratulate him on the National Award of Officer of the Niger (OON) recently bestowed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.” In his remarks, Nyong expressed gratitude to the Senate, Governing Council and the management of the university for finding him worthy of the honour, saying: “From my heart of heart, I would like to express my profound appreciation to the Senate, Governing Council, management and the staff of the university for this great honour.”

