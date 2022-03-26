UNIPORT wins NUGA overall prize, as UNILAG comes second

Kayode Olanrewaju

The curtains were lowered Saturday on the 26th edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Games, which kicked off at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Saturday, March 2022.

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) won the first prize, while the University of Lagos, the host university, and the Nile University, Abuja, came second and third, respectively.

On the medal table, Benson Idahosa University, Edo State, won the Best Behaved University Special Prize of the week-long sports fiesta.

No fewer than 76 public and private universities nationwide and about 7,000 student-athletes and officials, participated in the games.

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Prof. Attahiru Jega, presented the golden trophy to the winning institutions, while UNIJOS was announced as the next host of the university games, expected to take place in 2024.

Dignitaries that attended the official closing ceremony were the vice-chancellors of the UNIPORT, Prof. George Owunari; University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya; former Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Rahman Bello; Pro-Chancellors of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Sir Owelle Oscar Udoji; Alex Ekwueme University Adukwe, Ebonyi; and formerly Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Muiz Banire, among others.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the host university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said he was particularly grateful to God that the competition went well.

