Uniq Music World studio is for all gospel artistes – Agbani

Gospel musician and songwriter, Agbani Horsfall, has produced a couple of songs in different studios in the country and because she was not pleased with the kind of reception she got, she decided to set up her own gospel studio, Uniq Music World, in Abuja. According to her, the studio is the first gospel Karaoke in Abuja with state-of-the-art equipment and it is primarily set up for gospel music both for renowned, young and upcoming gospel artistes. Agbani hinted that it is only by the grace of God that she was able to set up the state-of-the-art studio and with the support of her husband and money from her other businesses that she is engaged in and hopes to replicate the studio in other states.

“The studio is spacious and accommodates a n y gospel activity and some side at-tractions include Gospel and Chill hangout every Tuesday and Thursday where gospel enthusiasts can come there to play play station games and sing gospel Karaoke, which is amazing. “I’m open to whatever the Holy Spirit leads and speaks but from the business strategic point of view. Agbani, whose songs such as ‘My God’, ‘Kiniyanabo’, ‘Holy Spirit’, ‘Love of My Life’, ‘The Easter Song’, ‘Spirit of the Living God’, ‘Belema’, and ‘Celebrate the King’ are making waves on broadcast stations in the country.

The gospel singer reveals I did that because of the need to sell out the gospel in everything that we do even in our business ventures and the dire need because there are literally none like this that is for strictly gospel. She reveals that although some artistes accuse studio owners of shortchanging them but I don’t exactly know what has transpired between both parties but I also know that most artistes also like to take certain extended arm of love for granted. Agbani said: “I have performed with renowned gospel musicians like Panam Percy Paul, Dunsin Oyekan, Emmanuel Prince Onyegbula aka Emma Onyx, Ada Ogochukwu Ehi aka Ada Ehi, Gift Ugochi Godspower aka GUC among others and planning to do some duet with them.

 

