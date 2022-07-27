Unique Children School PTA rewards retiring teacher with N500,000

Precious Yusuf It is the dream of every teacher to be appreciated for the good work that he or she has done in the life of the pupils that have passed through them. And there is no better way to show this appreciation than coming from the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

While celebrating the outgoing class of 2022 session, the PTA of the Unique Children School, honoured a selfless teacher, Kola Adeyemo, who had served the school for about 28 years with the sum of N500,000.

The cheque was presented to Adeyemo by the ex-officio chairman of the PTA, Dr Caje Oleforo, who praised the teacher for his loyalty to the school and his diligence in carrying out his duty. The Head of School, James Ajah, said he had been having an enjoyable work experience with the school management and parents.

“It has been a fulfilling experience. I started working here at a young age, I got married within the school and I have grown from a classroom teacher to being the Head of school.

The owners of the school give the management free to run the school and the children are doin so well, the parents are doing so well and you can see through the events that were held that the children have surpassed all the records in the school. We have always retained the culture of excellence and I’m proud to be a staff here,” he said.

“Definitely there were challenges but God gave us the grace to overcome them. The essence of facing a challenge is to see what you do with that challenge.

We were able to deploy the knowledge and experience that we have to surmount the challenges. We work more on our strengths and deal with our weaknesses without allowing them to affect the delivery of what we do,” he said.

Ajah then praised the good deeds of the parents for always supporting the school every step of the way. “It is a wonderful relationship that the parents have with the teaching and non-teaching staff. A member of staff is retiring after spending 28 years, the school has a plan to give gratuity and the staff is on a pension scheme but then the parents on their own raise money for the person to retire with.

“The parents are always meeting the needs of teachers and staff. They are wonderful and they are always there. The teachers are seen as leaders, mentors and caregivers, not as those who want to impose their own knowledge on them. They allow the children to do their own research, to express themselves. “That is the policy of the school and it has helped the school to grow.

The students bond with the teachers and you can see all the graduates crying that they are moving away from their teachers. In our delivery of co-curricular activities, and the way we structure them, no school does that. We discover talents and lay a foundation and groom these children.

“There are artworks done by children and the parents are interested in buying them. We do exhibitions and the parents come and spend money buying things done by these children. Every child has a project in art, science, and agriculture. Unique Children School is the right place to lay the proper foundation for your children. The partnership of the parents and staff in the upbringing of the children is worth it,” he said.

The current chairman of PTA, Mr Olayemi Olushile, who started his tenure in 2011, said the school was much more than just a place for the children to learn but that both parents and teachers were like family and this also had an impact on the life of the children.

Olushile said, “My first child started schooling here in 2008 and she’s passing out of secondary school. The school surpassed all my expectations. The common denominator amongst us parents is that we always notice the value of money when we bring our children here.

They prepare them ahead of their peers. “This school pays attention to academics and each student especially. The Head of school knows each child by name and knows their character and temperament. We have parents who passed through this school as parents and he still remembers them. They build strong relationships with us and our children.”

