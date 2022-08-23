Unique Heights School bids students farewell in style

For more than five hours last week, the management, staff, parents and students of Unique Heights Junior and Senior High School, the secondary arm of Unique Group of Schools, Lagos rolled out the drums to bid the 47 outgoing students farewell.

Congratulating the students, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Oluwakemi Onochie, who was full of gratitude to God for His benevolence on the students, teachers and school, expressed satisfaction that the school was sending forth another set of graduating students to the higher institutions. She expressed confidence that the students, having performed excellently well, would do great exploits in whatever field they chose to pursue.

“The students that have passed out under me have been doing excellently well. It is a school that takes care of the children wherever they find themselves. My word for them is that what happened today is the beginning of what they are going to experience in their future endeavour and in the larger world. With diligence and sincerity they can go to any length and success will always be their stories,” the Principal said.

Onochie consequently advised the parents of the graduating students to continue to pay adequate attention to their growth and education, saying this particular time is the time when the children needed counselling and discipline in order not to keep bad companies.

“Experience has shown that some of the parents need to know that even though the children have graduated from secondary school and are going into higher institution, the larger world, they still need to be parented and mentored.

They need constant counselling and advice so that they will not be pressured into bad behaviour. The mentality that my child is now an undergraduate and can do whatever he or she likes should be curtailed. They still need to be guided and counselled in order to ensure that they do not derail,” she said.

According to the Principal, the students had been trained and nurtured in the way that is expected of the society in a disciplined, serene and quiet environment that had enough space for the children to engage in various extra-curricular activities and these in a long way have helped the students to stand out among their peers in other schools.

Basking in the euphoria of excellence performance of the outgoing students, the principal said that the 47 students are truly unique as they had already distinguished themselves in their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results where 90 per cent obtained at least five credits in all their subjects.

To add colour to the ceremony and to celebrate the best graduating students, a former student of the school, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as ‘Mr. Macaroni,’ dolled out delectable prizes to the best graduating student, best student in Literaturein- English and best student with exemplary leadership skills.

The best graduating student, Olumobi Omoniyi, who emerged as the Overall Best Student in five subjects; Mathematics, Physics, Technical Drawing, Biology and Chemistry, was the cynosure of all eyes with his exemplary brilliance. Favour Ebelike emerged as the Best Student in Literaturein- English, while Adeola Yusuf received the prize for the Best Exemplary Leadership Skill. In his remarks, Adedayo, however, lauded the school management for the positive impact in his life during his days in the school, promising that prizes would be more in subsequent years.

He said: “I am doing this because I believe strongly in the vision of this school. The school has impacted greatly in my life. When I was a student here, we had access to all the teachers, the principal and the proprietress, and such access allowed us to have a good rapport with them. “I promise that this award will become a yearly thing and I also crave the indulgence of the school and parents of the graduating students to host them at my house for dinner.”

The Overall Best Graduating student and the valedictorian at the graduation, Olumobi Omoniyi, said the school had imparted positively in the areas of discipline, hard work and not giving up for any reason. “I have learnt in this school that hard work pays and that one should never give up even when it seems that one is not getting the recognition that one feels or deserves. I have learnt to be consistent and unrelenting,” he said.

Omoniyi, therefore, encouraged students in the school to be of good behaviour and to believe in themselves no matter what they may be going through either in their academic work or at the home front. “I want to tell all the students to continue working hard no matter what.

Excellent people have two characteristics, which are hard work and determination. I would like to encourage the students to possess these qualities as these will help them to achieve their goals,” he added.

His brother, Agboola Thomas- Orogan recalled that since Omoniyi enrolled at Unique Heights Junior and Senior High School, there had been tremendous improvement in his academics and changes his behaviour. A parent and staff of the school, Mrs. Oluwatobi Ajibodu, explained that what made the school more unique among other schools in the community are the family connection and the teaching- learning methodology.

