News

Unite to make Lagos greater, Obasa tells elected officers

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday urged all elected and appointed officials of the state to unite for Lagos to be greater. Obasa said this at the ongoing 16th executive-legislative parley holding in the state, with the theme: A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos. He said: “You will all agree with me that the necessity and significance of this parley is explicit enough. More than ever before, the elected and appointed public office holders of Lagos State at all levels must bond together and work in the best interest of the state with a common vision, a common mission and, of course, a common passion.

“This has become imperative if we are to effectively meet the immense responsibilities that lie on our shoulders as leaders of a global mega city like ours.” In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, the Speaker recalled how the protest ended in wanton destruction of properties in Lagos, which overtime has become the economic hub of Nigeria.

He added: “I remember visiting some parts of Lagos then such as the Lagos High Court, BRT Oyingbo Terminal, Fagba, Isokoko and Pen Cinema Police Stations, Oba Akiolu Palace, City Hall and Public Works Corporation, in company of members of the Lagos State House of Assembly. The level of ruins in all these places mentioned was beyond imagination.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC: Our victory made possible through reconciliation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Nigeria’s ruling part, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the re-election of Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was made possible through the reconciliation and peace mechanism instituted by the Yobe State governor and Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.   The party also said that Akeredolu was […]
News

S’Kaduna killings: Northern Bishops warn against imminent reprisals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

An Abuja High Court, presided over by Justice Suleiman Belgore, has granted an order of injunction restraining the Edo State Government and its officers from making further defamatory publications about business mogul, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, fondly referred to as Captain Hosa. This is as the Captain Hosa is seeking N4 billion damages. The defendants […]
News

Trump says his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Donald Trump says his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19. The president wrote in a tweet: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!” Giuliani, who has been leading the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the 2020 election results, is the latest person in the president’s inner circle to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica