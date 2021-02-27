Unite to make Lagos greater, Obasa tells elected officers

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday urged all elected and appointed officials of the state to unite for Lagos to be greater. Obasa said this at the ongoing 16th executive-legislative parley holding in the state, with the theme: A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos. He said: “You will all agree with me that the necessity and significance of this parley is explicit enough. More than ever before, the elected and appointed public office holders of Lagos State at all levels must bond together and work in the best interest of the state with a common vision, a common mission and, of course, a common passion.

“This has become imperative if we are to effectively meet the immense responsibilities that lie on our shoulders as leaders of a global mega city like ours.” In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, the Speaker recalled how the protest ended in wanton destruction of properties in Lagos, which overtime has become the economic hub of Nigeria.

He added: “I remember visiting some parts of Lagos then such as the Lagos High Court, BRT Oyingbo Terminal, Fagba, Isokoko and Pen Cinema Police Stations, Oba Akiolu Palace, City Hall and Public Works Corporation, in company of members of the Lagos State House of Assembly. The level of ruins in all these places mentioned was beyond imagination.”

