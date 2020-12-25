United against rape, defilement in Ebonyi

It is worrisome and greatly disturbing at the spate of rape, child defilement going on in some parts of Ebonyi State. The women, who can no longer tolerate the upsurge in the dastardly act, have pleaded with their traditional ruler for quick intervention, Uchenna Inya reports

Women of Ikwuato Idembia community, Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi state have sent ‘Save Our Souls’,(SOS) to their traditional ruler, HRH Martin Nweke and Town Union President of the community, Friday Agbo over increase of rape in the area.

The women said rape and defilement were on steady increase in Ikwuato Idembia with their daughters constantly raped by their fathers. Mrs. Nkiru Nwafor, Women President of the community stated this, at Onueke headquarters of Ezza South local government area of the state during European Union-United Nation’s (EU-UN) Spotlight Initiative on elimination of violence against children, women and girls in the local government organised by National Orientation Agency (NOA) with support from the Spotlight Initiative.

She said they reported to the Traditional Ruler and Town Union President as only those that can bring the crime and other forms of violence against women and girls in the area.

She said “violence against women is frequent occurrence in our community. Men have been perpetrating violence against women and girls in our place. In August this year, a man attempted to kill our fellow women and we revolted against him. We protested and wanted to demolish his house and banish him from our community before government came to his rescue.

We took him to police station and he wrote an undertaking that he won’t do it again. “Rapeandviolenceare verycommonnow in our community to the extent that fathers rape their daughters. We have taken the matter toour traditionalruler and our townunion President to act fast before they will rape all our girls.

That our town union President is even taking one of the rape cases in our community now, he is taking it in the court. “We are waging war against this and we are campaigning that all our girls should go to school so that they can resist this violence of a thing.

We have resolved that we will resist any man that tries to beat his wife, we are serious on it. “We passed a resolution August last year against and the men have seen reason with us that it is bad to perpetrate violence against them.

The men have even resolved that women must be in our traditional ruler’s cabinet for decision making. They said that we are the people that will make laws and they will stand on it.”

In his remarks, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Desk Officer, National Orientation Agency(NOA), Uchenna Unah urged the women to unite and fight all forms of violence against them. He urged the women to ensure proper upbringing of their children especially their girl ones to ensure they know their rights and resist violence against them by men

