United agree deal with Ajax to sign Antony

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Brazil winger Antony from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Sunday.

The deal is reported to be worth an initial £80.75 million, with a further 4.25 million in add-ons, the BBC said.

The 22-year-old is set to complete a medical within the next two days.

Antony joined Ajax in February 2020 from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo, making more than 80 appearances for the Dutch side in all competitions and scoring 25 goals.

He made his Brazil debut in October 2021, in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela.

*Courtesy: Reuters

