United Airline awaits Nigeria’s nod, connects Washington-Accra

United States-based airline, United Airlines, is anxiously waiting for approval from Nigeria before it can resume flight services between Washington DC and Lagos. The carrier plans a new three-times weekly service subject to Federal Government’s approval.

United was operating Lagos to Houston prior to the 2016 economic depression amid foreign airlines’ N120 billion stuck in Nigeria. United’s exit left Delta as the only U.S. carrier that continued to offer nonstop services between Atlanta, Lagos and Abuja.

Not setting a definite date, the airline had earlier said the new route is subject to government’s approval, stressing that tickets would be available for purchase on United. com and the United app in the coming weeks.

Representatives of United and Ghanaian authorities, Saturday morning, welcomed the resumption of United Airlines as the airline’s first flight landed in Accra, Ghana. The airline has now reconnected Washington DC and Accra by air. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has celebrated the launch of United Airlines’ new nonstop service between Washington, D.C., area and Accra, Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport (ACC), from its hub at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

The airport authority, in a statement, said with the addition of the new route, Dulles International becomes just the second passenger service gateway from the United States to the Ghanaian capital and United Airlines’ third nonstop connection from the United States to the African continent.

“The National Capital Region is home to one of the largest populations of native Ghanaians in the United States, and we are honored to welcome United Airlines’ new route from Dulles International to Accra, as we work together to forge an important new link between our two countries,” said Jack Potter, president and chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

“Today, Accra joins nearly 40 other nonstop international destinations currently served from Dulles International, offering our customers more global connectivity as demand for air travel continues to rise.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see travel starting to rebound in the Washington region,” said Eddie Gordon, managing director of United’s Washington Dulles hub.

“The start of our new Accra service today reminds us that the desire to travel and reconnect with friends and loved ones around the world is still strong. We look forward to welcoming our customers back to flying and delivering the outstanding service that will keep them choosing United,” he added.

United Airlines has operated a hub at Dulles International for more than 30 years and has served the National Capital Region for more than 50. United’s Dulles hub currently connects customers to 108 nonstop destinations, including convenient service to nine other international capital cities

