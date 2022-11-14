United Capital announces 11-year-old winner of CEO Initiative

United Capital Plc, one of Africa’s foremost investment banks and financial services institutions, has announced 11-year-old, Pharez Obioha, as the winner of its first ever, ‘A Day as CEO’ initiative. Mr Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer, United Capital Plc, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Ashade said that Obioha’s announcement came on the heels of the bank’s successful Back-to-School campaign. He said that the initiative, an offshoot of the campaign, was created as one of the schemes to reward the best performing participants of United Capital Plc’s ‘Money Savvy Kid’ financial literacy workshop for children.

He said the workshop was inspired by the need to teach children fundamental money management skills at a young age in order for them to become financially responsible adults in the future and help grow the economy. Ashade said that Obioha was given the unique opportunity to serve as the CEO of United Capital Plc for one day as the first-place winner.

He said as his new role, he was given an exclusive tour of the company’s headquarters in Lagos, where he met with executive management and had a meet and greet with employees.

“In addition, a prize presentation ceremony was held at the same location, where he was presented with a N150,000 cheque to be invested in his United Capital Education Trust account, an investment fund primarily focused on the welfare of children,” Ashade said.

He said the first and second runners-up, Oluwatosin Babafemi, and Ayobami Arogundade, also received N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

