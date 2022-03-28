United Capital announces 114% rise in dividend

The board of directors of United Capital Plc, at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja approved a dividend payout of up to N1.50 for every 50 kobo ordinary share; a 114 per cent increase from the previous financial year.

Offering more insight on the financial activities of the company, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Chika Mordi, in his statement to shareholders in the annual report, stated:

“In spite of macroeconomic pressure, our total revenue was up 40 per cent year-on-year to N18.07 billion in 2020, from N12.87 billion earned in 2020; Operating Profit Before Tax grew to N12.12 billion in 2021, up 53 per cent from N7.95 billion in 2020, while profit before tax was up 50 per cent to N11.92 billion signifying solid growth in the overall profitability of the Group.

“In addition, the Total Assets of the Group rose 104 per cent year-on-year to N453.60billion by December 2021, driven by significant growth in managed funds while Shareholders’ Funds was up 25 per cent to N30.55billion largely due to the significant growth in profit after tax.”

Commenting on the Group’s projections and strategic intent for the 2022 financial year, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, stated: “Our company has again shown consistent growth and resilience in delivering on its commitment to shareholders and other stakeholders as evident in the strong positive financial metrics recorded in the year under review. “Going into the 2022 business year, we will focus on our transformation agenda by deepening our value propositions to key market segments especially mass affluent and mass market clients and exploit new market opportunities. Our stakeholders can be assured of our commitment to keep delivering an exceptional result.”

The Group had successfully launched the United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF) as a vehicle for infrastructure development in the country following the successful registration of the Fund with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company’s shares were also reclassified by the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s from Low Price Stock Group to Medium Price Stock Group, driven by a steady growth in the company’s share price.

Just recently, United Capital Plc obtained a score of 87.24 per cent from the recertification exercise conducted by the Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS), retaining its status as one of the companies on Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) Corporate Governance Index (CGI).

