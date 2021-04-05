United Capital: Creative diversification spurs bottom-line

Despite the effect of macroeconomic headwinds that has significantly impacted the operating landscape of financial institutions, United Capital Plc is leveraging its business diversification model to sustain shareholders’ value. CHRIS UGWU writes

Investment banking industry is one sector that is not insulated from the macroeconomic headwinds that have weakened consumer purchasing powers and eroded earnings of companies. Nigerian investment financial institutions are grappling with reduced credit growth due to lower loan demand, higher impairments from oil & gas exposures and increasing regulatory capital requirements. The fall in crude prices heightened pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves and the domestic currency, leading to the volatility in exchange rate and a dip in foreign reserves.

These microeconomic pressures and unrelenting regulatory adjustments have, to a large extent, constrained the margins of financial institutions in the country. While it is acknowledged that the sub-sector of the economy can only be as healthy as the economy itself and since the sector is immuned to macroeconomic distortions, it is expected that the industry feels the effect of the turbulence. However, while it is accepted generally that the overall economic and business climate was a mixed fortune due to mounting economic challenges,

United Capital Plc, one of African investment banking groups in the country, has maintained a stable trend in profit growth. Notwithstanding the difficult business environment, the company sustained its performance through innovative and proactive responses to market dynamics and competitive pressures.

Market watchers believe that the relative patronage on the stock could be adduced to the liquidity of the shares due to the level of confidence investors have had In the stock for some time now as a result of improved financials.

Based on a significant 54 per cent increase in investment in financial assets, United Capital’s total assets rose by 48 per cent to N224.75 billion in 2020 compared to N150.46 billion recorded at the end of the 2019 financial year; while shareholders’ funds grew to N24.43 billion rising by 25 per cent from 19.59 billion a year earlier. Investor confidence was seen to have been reengineered on the back of improving cost control as well as optimisation of revenue generating opportunities.

When the closing gong rang on Friday, the price stood at N5.50 per share. Financials United Capital Plc, (UCAP) began 2020 financial year on an impressive note as revenue stood at N1.92 billion in Q1’20, compared to N1.45 billion in Q1’19, representing a 32 per cent year on year (YoY) increase.

Operating income was N1.89 billion in Q1’20, compared to N1.35 billion in Q1’19, amounting to 40 per cent YoY Increase. Operating expenses was N0.74 billion in Q1’20, compared to N0.68 billion in Q1’19 (9 per cent YoY Increase). Profit before tax was N1.18 billion in Q1’20, compared to N0.77 billion in Q1’19 (5 per cent YoY Increase) while profit after tax stood at N0.99 billion in Q1’20, compared to N0.64 billion in Q1’19 (54 per cent YoY Increase).

For the period ended June 30, 2020, the group showed significant growth in key indicators despite the challenging global economic climate. Total revenue in HY’20 soared to N4.45 billion from N3.24 billion in HY’19, a 37 per cent YoY Increase.

Operating income was N4.10 billion in HY’20, compared to N2.82 billion in HY’19 (45 per cent YoY increase), operating expenses stood at N2.18 billion in HY’20, compared to N1.25 billion in HY’19 (74 per cent YoY Increase). Profit before tax was N2.27 billion in HY’20, compared to N1.99 billion in HY’19 (14 per cent YoY Increase) while profit after tax stood at N1.91 billion in HY’20, compared to N1.65 billion in HY’19 (16 per cent YoY Increase).

Earnings Per Share was 32 Kobo. (2019 28 kobo) UCAP reported a profit after tax of N3.46 billion for the Q3 ended September 2020, compared to N2.75 billion in Q3’19 accounting for 26 per cent year on year (YoY) increase.

The company’s unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2020 showed profit before tax of N4.12 billion in Q3’20, compared to N3.27 billion in Q3’19, a 26 per cent YoY Increase.

The total revenue of United Capital Plc surged 33 per cent in Q3’20 compared to its revenue of Q3’19. This significant increase is on the back of a strong yearon- year increase of 55 per cent in investment income, 62 per cent increase in fees and commission income, and 61 per cent growth in net trading income.

United Capital reported a double-digit growth across all its major income lines in its audited results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

According to a statement from the company, despite COVID-19 and the resultant challenging operating environment, the investment institution leveraged increased efficiency to deliver 61 per cent yearon- year growth in profit before tax to N7.95 billion compared with N4.95 billion at the end of 2019.

Profit after tax stood at N7.81 billion, showing an increase of 57 per cent above the N4.97 billion it closed in 2019. United Capital also recorded a 50 per cent year-on-year growth in gross earnings to close at N12.87 billion in December 2020, compared to N8.59 billion recorded in the similar period of 2019.

On account of a significant 54 per cent increase in investment in financial assets, United capital’s total assets also rose by 48 per cent to N224.75 billion in the period under review, compared to N150.46 billion recorded at the end of the 2019 financial year; while shareholders’ funds grew to N24.43 billion rising by 25 per cent from 19.59 billion a year earlier.

On the back of the strong performance, the directors of United Capital have proposed a dividend of 70k per share. Profit drivers/outlook Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, Mr. Chika Mordi, in a statement to shareholders, noted: “Despite the macroeconomic pressure, United Capital Plc reported an outstanding financial performance in 2020.

Total revenue was up 50 per cent year on year to N12.87 billion in 2020, from N8.59 billion earned in 2019. Profit before tax grew to N7.95 billion in 2020, up 61 per cent from N4.95 billion in 2019, signifying solid growth in the overall profitability of the Group.

The Group’s Return on Average Equity for the 2020 financial year stood at 35 per cent, one of the highest among listed financial services institutions, highlighting strong value creation for our shareholders.”

Speaking on the company’s out- look for the 2021 financial year, the Group CEO, Mr. Peter Ashade, stated: “Our financial performance, in what was a year of protracted disruptions, is a testament of our unwavering commitment to our clients’ needs, come what may.

For us at United Capital, we are optimistic about the year 2021 as it presents greater opportunities for innovation, growth, and expansion beyond our current ecosystem.” Ashade expressed delight on the performance, which, according to him, is cheering news despite the challenges that most companies faced in the year 2020.

He said: “I am pleased to inform all stakeholders that United Capital delivered impressive returns amid the unprecedented environment worsened by the pandemic during the 2020 financial year with remarkable double-digit growth in Revenue, PBT and PAT and solid performance across key business parameters. “This empowers us to adopt a more positive outlook for the year 2021 as we navigate the tough terrain compounded by a second wave of COVID-19 among other severe economic challenges,”

Ashade noted. Speaking on its plan for the 2021 financial year, Ashade said: “Despite the tough operating environment, all stakeholder groups can be assured of our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to diverse client segments and delivering superior returns to shareholders even as we work with regulatory authorities to strengthen the broader financial system as the domestic economy continues on the path to recovery in the year 2021.”

“In addition to its financial performance, United Capital Plc also recorded landmark achievements during the year.

The company’s corporate ratings improved from BBB+ to A- with a stable shortterm and long-term outlook reflective of an investment grade institution. Its flagship digital platform,

InvestNow, recorded over N1 billion in processed investors assets with its newly commissioned consumer finance business line disbursing 64,536 instant loans valued at N3.14 billion, leveraging a 100 per cent digital model.

“Major contributors to the company’s overall performance are its subsidiary businesses – Investment Banking, Asset Management, Securities and Trustees.

This was highlighted in the company’s emergence as top 3 largest Fund Manager from 10th position in 2019 with its Mutual Fund Assets Under Management exceeding N162 billion at the end of 2020 from N39 billion as at year-end 2019. The company also served as the lead issuing house and trustee on various high-profile public and private securities issuances with a total value exceeding N400 billion in 2020 among others.”

The Nigerian investment banking industry has continued to face multiple challenges arising from a weak macroeconomic environment. It is, however, advisable for the sector to keep improving on cost control as well as revenue generating opportunities to remain afloat.

