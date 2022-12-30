United Capital: December inflation may drop to 21.0%

Although they expect increased demand, occasioned by festive activities during this season, to put more pressure on prices till the end of the year, analysts at United Capital Research are projecting that inflation will drop to 21.0 per cent in December from 21.47 per cent in November, thus, bringing the average inflation rate in 2022 to 18.7per cent, which is 176bps higher than 2021’s average.

In a report released yesterday, the analysts noted: “The Nigerian inflationary environment worsened in 2022 as we saw increased price pressures throughout the year, with the headline inflation crossing the 20.0 per cent y/y region in Aug-2022 for the first time since 2005.” They further stated: “Following a year of moderated price increases influenced by the high base effect in 2020, 2022 was a different ball game as renewed price pressures dominated the macroeconomic space owing to the impact of low food supply, high energy prices, and FX crisis.

“Notably, headline inflation, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), printed at 21.5 per cent y/y in Nov- 2022 compared to 21.1 per cent in the prior month. The food sub-index remains the primary driver of inflation, printing at 24.1 per cent y/y, due to persistent food supply shortages and rising cost of farming (higher input costs and unresolved legacy bottlenecks).”

According to the analysts, while the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) adopted a tightening stance for a major part of 2022 in its bid to rein in inflation, leading to its hiking the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by a cumulative +500bps to close the year at 16.5per cent, “questions remain unanswered as regards the efficacy of the rate hikes as a significant component of Nigeria’s inflationary pressures are broadly cost-push related.” On their inflation outlook for the country in 2023, the analysts said: “Looking forward, we expect sustained price pressures till the end of the year due to increased demand from the festive activities.

