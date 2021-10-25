United Capital: Earnings sustain positive trajectory

United Capital Plc is leveraging its diversified business model to sustain shareholders’ value. CHRIS UGWU writes

The microeconomic pressures and unrelenting regulatory adjustments have, to a large extent, constrained the margins of financial institutions in the country.

While it is acknowledged that the sub-sector of the economy can only be as healthy as the economy itself since the sector is not immune to the macroeconomic distortions, it is expected that the industry feels the effect of turbulence.

However, while it is accepted generally that the overall economic and business climate is a mixed fortune due to mounting economic challenges, United Capital Plc, one of the African investment banking groups in the country, has maintained a stable trend in profit growth.

Notwithstanding the difficult business environment, the company sustained its performance through innovative and proactive responses to market dynamics and competitive pressures.

Market watchers believe that the relative patronage on the stock could be adduced to the liquidity of the shares due to level of confidence investors have had on the stock for some time now as a result of improved financials.

Based on a significant 54 per cent increase in investment in financial assets, United Capital’s total assets rose by 48 per cent to N224.75 billion in 2020 compared to N150.46 billion recorded at the end of the 2019 financial year; while shareholders’ funds grew to N24.43 billion rising by 25 per cent from 19.59 billion a year earlier.

The company has sustained positive trajectory as its unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, showed revenue growing by 60 per cent year-on-year to N11.33 billion in 9Ms 2021, compared to N7.07 billion in 9Ms 2020.

Investor confidence was seen to be re-engineered on the back of improving cost control as well optimisation of revenue generating opportunities. When the closing bell gong rang on Friday the price stood at N9.20 per share.

Financials

United Capital Plc. (UCAP) began

2020 financial year on an impressive note as revenue stood at N1.92 billion in Q1’20, compared to N1.45 billion in Q1’19 representing a 32 per cent year on year (YoY) Increase.

Operating Income was N1.89 billion in Q1’20, compared to N1.35 billion in Q1’19 amounting to 40 per cent YoY Increase. Operating expenses was N0.74 billion in Q1’20, compared to N0.68 billion in Q1’19 (nine per cent YoY Increase). Profit before tax was N1.18 billion in Q1’20, compared to N0.77 billion in Q1’19 (5 per cent YoY Increase) while profit after tax stood at N0.99 billion in Q1’20, compared to N0.64 billion in Q1’19 (54 per cent YoY Increase).

For the period ended June 30, 2020, the group showed significant growth in key indicators despite the challenging global economic climate. Total Revenue in HY’20 soared to N4.45 billion from N3.24 billion in HY’19, a three per cent YoY Increase.

Operating Income was N4.10 billion in HY’20, compared to N2.82 billion in HY’19 (45 per cent YoY Increase), Operating expenses stood at N2.18 billion in HY’20, compared to N1.25 billion in HY’19 (74 per cent YoY Increase).

Profit before tax was N2.27 billion in HY”20, compared to N1.99 billion in HY’19 (14 per cent YoY Increase) while profit after tax stood at N1.91 billion in HY’20, compared to N1.65 billion in HY’19 (16 per cent YoY Increase). Earnings Per Share was 32 Kobo. (2019 28kobo). UCAP reported a profit after tax of N3.46 billion for the Q3 ended September 2020, compared to N2.75 billion in Q3 2019 accounting for 26 per cent year on year (YoY) increase.

The company’s unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2020 showed profit before tax of N4.12 billion in Q3’20, compared to N3.27 billion in Q3”19, a 26 per cent YoY Increase.

The total revenue of United Capital Plc surged 33 per cent in Q3’20 compared to its revenue of Q3’19. This significant increase is on the back of a strong yearon-year increase of 55 per cent in investment income, 62 per cent increase in fees and commission income, and 61 per cent growth in net trading income.

United Capital reported a double-digit growth across all its major income lines in its audited results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

According to a statement from the company, despite the COVID-19 and the resultant challenging operating environment, the investment institution leveraged on increased efficiency to deliver 61 per cent year-on-year growth in profit before tax to N7.95 billion compared with N4.95 billion at the end of 2019.

Profit after tax stood at N7.81 billion, showing an increase of 57 per cent above the N4.97 billion it closed in 2019. United Capital also recorded a 50 per cent year-on-year growth in gross earnings to close at N12.87 billion in December 2020, compared to N8.59 billion recorded in the similar period of 2019.

On account of a significant 54 per cent increase in investment in financial assets, United capital’s total assets also rose by 48 per cent to N224.75 billion in the period under review, compared to N150.46 billion recorded at the end of the 2019 financial year; while shareholders’ funds grew to N24.43 billion rising by 25 per cent from 19.59 billion a year earlier.

On the back of the strong performance, the directors of United Capital have proposed a dividend of 70k per share. United Capital Plc’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021 showed a profit before tax of N3.74 billion as against N2.27 billion in 2020, accounting for a growth of 65 per cent.

The group recorded revenue of N6.85 billion from N4.45 billion in 2020 accounting for a growth of 54 per cent while delivering earnings per share of 105 kobo. According to a statement from the firm, the group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment banking solutions to governments, companies and individuals.

The company sustained positive trajectory as its unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 showed revenue growing by 60 per cent year-on-year to N11.33 billion in 9M 2021, compared to N7.07 billion in 9M 2020.

The revenue, according to the company, was driven largely by growth in fee and commission income (+112 per cent year-on-year) and Investment Income (+43 per cent year-on-year).

Operating income stood at N11.08 billion in 9M 2021, compared to N6.76 billion in 9M 2020, representing 64 per cent growth year-on-year. Profit before tax was N7.09 billion in 9Ms 2021, accounting for 72 per cent growth year-on-year compared to N4.12 billion in 9Ms 2020. Profit After Tax rose to N5.97 billion in 9Ms 2021, compared to N3.46 billion in 9M 2020 representing 72 per cent growth yearon-year.

United Capital recorded improvement in profitability margin during the period under review as PBT margin increased by 7.32 percentage points to 62.60 per cent in 9Ms 2021 compared to 58.33 per cent in 9Ms 2020 as PBT grew by 72 per cent year-on-year during the period under review.

PAT margin also increased, gaining 7.47 percentage point to 52.65 per cent in 9Ms 2021 compared to 49.00 per cent in 9Ms 2020 as PAT increased by 72 per cent year-on-year during the period.

United Capital’s total assets during the period under review grew by 80 per cent year-to-date on the account of 98 per cent increase in cash and cash equivalents and 90 per cent growth in financial asset investment.

Profit drivers/outlook

Commenting on the Group’s performance, the Group CEO, Mr. Peter Ashade, said: “I am pleased to inform our stakeholders that United Capital ended the third quarter of the year with another outstanding performance.

“We delivered an increased revenue of 60 per cent year-onyear, PBT growth of 72 per cent year-on-year to N7.09 billion and total asset growth of 80 per cent year-to-date. “During the period under review, United Capital successfully listed three series commercial papers worth N19.72 billion on the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

“The CPs were issued under the company’s N50 billion commercial paper issuance program. This has further positioned us as a company to provide a wider range of wholesale financing solutions to our clients and complement funding base and support for all our businesses.

“Another remarkable point to note was the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s reclassification of United Capital shares from Low Price Stock Group to Medium Price Stock Group in August 2021 driven by steady growth in the company’s share price over the past months due to our consistent impressive performance over the years.

“I want to assure our stakeholders that we are optimistic on sustaining this exciting performance in the last quarter of the year and beyond.

“We remain focused on our transformation agenda and to continue to provide best-in-class solutions to all client segments.

We are also committed to deliver superior returns as we seek to always delight our shareholders.”

Ashade further said: “Despite the tough operating environment, all stakeholder groups can be assured of our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to diverse client segments and delivering superior returns to shareholders even as we work with regulatory authorities to strengthen the broader financial system as the domestic economy continues on the path to recovery in the year 2021.”

Last line

The Nigerian investment banking industry has continued to face multiple challenges arising from a weak macroeconomic environment. It is, however, advisable for the sector to keep improving on cost control as well as revenue generating opportunities.

Like this: Like Loading...