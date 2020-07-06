United Capital forecasts N430/$1 official rate by year-end

Prediction

Analysts expect further naira adjustment by CBN

he enormous pressure that the naira came under in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the slump in oil prices may not ease in the second half of the year and could lead to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) further adjusting the naira’s official rate to between N410/$1 and N430 per dollar by year-end, according to United Capital.

The firm made the prediction in its report entitled, “Nigeria H2-2020 Outlook: Up in the Air,” obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend.

In the wake of a surge in demand for foreign exchange, the CBN, as part of its efforts to defend the naira, had on March 20, adjusted the official naira exchange rate from N307 to N360 to a dollar and also altered it on the Investors and Exporters (I&W) window, as well as the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the market, from N366 to N380 to a dollar and N360 to N380 per dollar respectively.

Although the local currency has remained stable on the official and I&E windows since the regulator carried out the rate adjustment, persistent forex scarcity has resulted in its weakening to N461 per dollar, as at last Friday, on the parallel market. The development has also sparked speculation that the CBN may embark on a fresh rate adjustment.

For instance, United Capital said in its H2 outlook report that “we believe the odds are in favour of a further naira adjustment which may take the official rate to N410/$ – N430/$ by year-end. However, we believe the CBN will continue to defend the value of the local unit for as long as it can. Thus, concerns around further adjustment are likely to discourage large-sized FPI and FDI inflows for the rest of the year.”

Nairametrics reported last Friday that the CBN instructed bidders at its Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) to increase their bidding price to N380/$1 floor.

The SMIS is the market where importers bid for forex using Letters of Credit and Form M. Transaction success in this market is based on bids with those who bid higher than the floor as they are often in an advantageous position to secure forex.

The financial online news medium cited sources as saying that the CBN informed banks that they will only accept bids from N380/$1 and above and no longer N360/$1 meaning those who bid lower will not get any forex allocation.

Meanwhile, United Capital also predicted that “in H2-2020, we maintain that the fixed income space will remain a corporate issuers’ game due to the sustained low yield environment. However, we expect a mild increase in the yield curve, as the dynamics of demand and supply for debt instruments in H2-2020 is anticipated to be driven by thinning system liquidity, FPI flows when intervention sales resume, the CBN’s resolve to defend the naira using unconventional methods and increased borrowing from the DMO.

“Overall, we expect the yield curve to remain normalized, with a marginal upward shift, as market forces move in favour of demand. For equities, we believe the path remains gloomy, amid pressure on corporate earnings, concerns about the exchange rate and the second wave of the pandemic. As a result, we expect the market to remain highly volatile and ‘short-term gain’ driven.”

