United Capital grows profit by 26%

United Capital Plc, (UCAP) has reported a profit after tax of N3.46 billion in Q3’20, compared to N2.75 billion in Q3’19, accounting for 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The company’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2020 showed profit before tax of N4.12 billion in Q3’20, compared to N3.27 billion in Q3’19, a 26 per cent YoY increase.

The total revenue of United Capital Plc surged 33 per cent in Q3’20 compared to its revenue of Q3’19. This significant increase is on the back of a strong year-on-year increase of 55 per cent in investment income, 62 per cent increase in fees and commission income, and 61 per cent growth in net trading income.

While commenting on the group’s performance, the Group CEO, Mr. Peter Ashade, said: “Our operating environment remains tough amid the lingering COVID-19 situation and negative macroeconomic impacts as seen in the continued depreciation of the exchange rate, consistent uptick in headline inflation rate among other macroeconomic indicators.

“As stated during the release of our H1-2020 results, our business has not been immune to these challenges. Notwithstanding, the group has remained nimble. We continued to implement our business growth and continuity plans premised on a solid risk assessment framework to ensure we remained focused on providing best-in-class solutions to all client segments.

“These contributed to the impressive growth across our businesses leading to 33 per cent growth in revenue and 26 per cent increase in both PBT and PAT during the nine-month period.

“In Q2, the group successfully issued N10 billion Series 1 Bond under the N30 billion Medium Term Debt Program – the first to be issued by an investment banking firm in Nigeria – which was oversubscribed by about 24 per cent. We have begun yielding the fruit of that strategic decision.

“Going into the last quarter of the year, we are encouraged by the increasing market confidence in our brand even in the wake of the most globally devastating pandemic of the last century. We know the operating environment is turbulent, but we are committed to deliver superior returns to our shareholders, as we drive growth and profitability across all our businesses.

