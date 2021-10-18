United Capital grows revenue by 60% to N11.33bn

United Capital Plc, at the weekend, announced its unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, with revenue growing by 60 per cent year-on-year to N11.33 billion in nine months 2021, compared to N7.07 billion in nine months 2020.

The revenue according to the company was driven largely by growth in fee and commission income (+112 per cent year-on-year) and Investment Income (+43 per cent year-onyear). Operating income stood at N11.08 billion in nine months 2021, compared to N6.76 billion in nine months 2020, representing 64 per cent growth year-on-year.

Profit before tax was N7.09 billion in nine months 2021, accounting for 72 per cent growth year-on-year compared to N4.12 billion in nine months 2020. Profit after tax rose to N5.97 billion in nine months 2021, compared to N3.46 billion in nine months 2020 representing 72 per cent growth yearon- year.

United Capital recorded improvement in profitability margin during the period under review as PBT margin increased by 7.32 percentage points to 62.60 per cent in 9M 2021 compared to 58.33 per cent in nine months 2020 as PBT grew by 72 per cent year-onyear during the period under review.

PAT margin also increased, gaining 7.47 percentage point to 52.65 per cent in in months 2021 compared to 49.00 per cent in in months 2020 as PAT increased by 72 per cent yearon- year during the period.

United Capital’s total assets during the period under review grew by 80 per cent year-to-date on the account of 98 per cent increase in cash and cash equivalents and 90 per cent growth in financial asset investment.

Commenting on the Group’s performance the Group CEO, Mr. Peter Ashade, said: “I am pleased to inform our stakeholders that United Capital ended the third quarter of the year with another outstanding performance.

“We delivered an increased revenue of 60 per cent yearon- year, PBT growth of 72 per cent year-on-year to N7.09 billion and total asset growth of 80 per cent year-to-date. “During the period under review, United Capital successfully listed three series commercial papers worth N19.72 billion on the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

