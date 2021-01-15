Business

United Capital: Nigeria’s GDP could rebound to 2% in 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Increased economic activity and a rise in oil prices will likely result in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rebounding to 2.0 per cent this year, analysts at United Capital Plc have said.

The analysts made the prediction in the company’s “Nigeria Economic Outlook 2021” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. According to the analysts, although the economy slipped into another recession as GDP contracted in Q2 and Q3-2020, “in 2021, we expect GDP growth to rebound by 1.7per cent to 2.0per cent, buoyed by increased economic activity and some improvements in the oil market.”

They further stated that while the reopening of the country’s land borders in Q4’20 could lead to a reduction in food prices, “other structural factors such as FX market illiquidity, potential increases in petrol price, etc. may keep general prices elevated.” Thus, the analysts said: “We expect the headline inflation rate to peak at around 16.0per cent before pulling back, if no further policy adjustment is made.

Again, the high base effect of the headline inflation spike in Q3 and Q4’20 should moderate further increases in price levels. “In response to rising inflation and in a bid to attract FPI inflows to the market, we imagine that the CBN would begin to tighten its monetary policy stance at some point in Q2-Q3 2021. “Finally, on the exchange rate, we expect a potential convergence of rates when the CBN begins full intervention at the Investors’ and Exporters’ ( I&E) window.

As such, we anticipate that the parallel market will appreciate from N470/$ towards the NAFEX rate which has now been adjusted to N410/$,” they added. The World Bank had in its semi-annual Global Economic Prospects report released, last week, revised downwards Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast to 1.1 per cent from the 1.7 per cent it projected for the country in June last year. The bank said it cut Nigeria’s growth forecast for this year by 0.6 per cent because it expects economic activity in the country to be “dampened by low oil prices, falling public investment due to weak government revenues, constrained private investment due to firm failures, and subdued foreign investor confidence.”

According to the Bretton Woods institution, Nigeria’s economic growth this year is also expected to be weaker than earlier projected given that “private consumption prospects will be weighed down by lost incomes and higher precautionary saving among non-poor households, as well as lower remittances and the depletion of savings among poor and unemployed households amid inadequate social safety nets.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: ILO predicts uncertain labour market recovery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As job crisis deepens following devastation by Coronavirus, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has warned that the recovery and stability of the labour market remains uncertain and unpredictable. In its latest analysis of the labour market amid COVID-19, it observed that the pandemic’s impact on the world of work was more severe than previously estimated. […]
Business

ISPs active customers drop to 167,091

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

INACTIVE Operators in the internet service provisioning segment are recording an increase in inactive subscribers   From a total of 293,787 connected customers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country currently has 167,091 active customers, New Telegraph has learnt. This showed that 126, 656 subscribers for the service have become inactive or have opted for […]
Business

Exporters decry 100,000 tons cocoa beans trapped at ports

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

….100, 000 tons of cashew nuts, other produce in warehouses     Efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to claw back some of the foreign-exchange earnings lost to falling oil prices are causing delays in exports ranging from cocoa beans to cashew nuts, and adding to a problem that the apex bank sought […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica