United Capital Plc boss, Ashade, emerges ‘Africa CEO of the Year

Peter Ashade, the Group CEO of one of Africa’s leading investment banking and financial services group, United Capital Plc, was named African CEO of the year at the 2022 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), according to a press release. The award was presented on Monday at the 7th Africa Summit held at the House of Lords, London, United Kingdom.

The statement said: “The African Business Leadership Awards recognizes industry leaders and organizations across the African continent, rewarding exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s private sector. With 13 award categories and over 370,000 entries, the awarding body adopted a 3-step pointsbased selection process that included: a call for nomination; a call for voting of the shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations, voting submissions as well as other supporting evidence.”

A veteran with over 30 years of experience in the Nigerian financial market, Peter Ashade emerged winner of the “African CEO of the Year” category ahead of runner-up James Githii Mburu, CEO, Kenya Revenue Authority and other nominees including the CEOs of Banque Centrale Populaire, Morocco, and Finance Trust Bank, Uganda. Expressing his gratitude, Ashade, in his acceptance speech at the award ceremony, dedi-cated the award to his colleagues at United Capital Plc, saying: “While the name inscribed on this plaque is mine, the true winners of this award are the board, executive management, and staff of United Capital Plc who are fully committed to our mission of providing best-in-class financial services to our customers and shareholders while gradually changing the narrative of African financial service offerings. “This is a testament of our grit, hard work, and perseverance. I would also like to specially acknowledge the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu (CON), whose contribution to the development of the African continent is worthy of emulation.”

 

