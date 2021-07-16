United Capital posts 65% growth in HY’21 profit

United Capital Plc, Nigeria’s leading investment bank, has announced its unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, on July 15, 2021, showing a profit before tax of N3.74 billion as against N2.27 billion in 2020, accounting for a growth of 65 per cent. The group recorded revenue of N6.85 billion from N4.45 billion in 2020, accounting for a growth of 54 per cent, while delivering earnings per share of 105 kobo. According to a statement from the firm, the group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment banking solutions to governments, companies and individuals. The Group is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and is at the forefront of becoming the financial and investment role model across Africa by leveraging on innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, while creating more value for all stakeholders. While commenting on the group’s performance, the CEO, Mr. Peter Ashade, said: “I am excited to inform our stakeholders that United Capital Plc recorded a very impressive halfyear 2021 result following a record year performance in 2020. “We ended the first half of the year on a very high note as reflected in our earnings growth and strong financial performance.
Dollar steady as all eyes on US presidential debate
The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as financial markets braced for the first U.S. presidential debate, while traders also tracked developments on the U.S. stimulus bill. The dollar index was unchanged at 94.209, drifting away from a two-month high of 94.745 reached last week, as stock markets made solid […]
Linkage Assurance targets N4.92bn gross premium in Q1’21
Linkage Assurance Plc has projected to achieve N4.92 billion gross premium written for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N291.09 million as profit after tax and N415.85 million as profit before tax for the period. For the […]
German car industry doubles down on Africa
The continent is witnessing rapid urbanization and improving economies, prompting experts to dub it the final frontier for global carmakers. The German auto industry is switching gears with billions at stake. The first VW car assembled in Rwanda German carmaker Volkswagen is boosting presence in fledgling African car markets like Rwanda and Ghana In […]
