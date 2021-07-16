Business

United Capital posts 65% growth in HY’21 profit

United Capital Plc, Nigeria’s leading investment bank, has announced its unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, on July 15, 2021, showing a profit before tax of N3.74 billion as against N2.27 billion in 2020, accounting for a growth of 65 per cent. The group recorded revenue of N6.85 billion from N4.45 billion in 2020, accounting for a growth of 54 per cent, while delivering earnings per share of 105 kobo. According to a statement from the firm, the group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment banking solutions to governments, companies and individuals. The Group is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and is at the forefront of becoming the financial and investment role model across Africa by leveraging on innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, while creating more value for all stakeholders. While commenting on the group’s performance, the CEO, Mr. Peter Ashade, said: “I am excited to inform our stakeholders that United Capital Plc recorded a very impressive halfyear 2021 result following a record year performance in 2020. “We ended the first half of the year on a very high note as reflected in our earnings growth and strong financial performance.

