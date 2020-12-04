Business

United Capital raises N15bn in Series 3 CP issuance

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

United Capital Plc has raised N15 billion in its recently- issued Series 3 Commercial Paper (CP) under a N20 billion programme registered with the FMDQ Securities Exchange. According to a notice to investors by Capital Bancorp Plc, the Nigerian Stock Exchange noted that the Series 3 CP followed its debut Series 1 & 2 Commercial Paper issuance of N5.3 billion in April 2020. The Series 3 270-day issuance was issued at a yield of 1.26 per cent and had a subscription of circa 112 per cent with firm commitments from a pool of institutional investors, particularly asset managers.

United Capital reported a profit after tax of N3.46 billion in Q3’20, compared to N2.75 billion in Q3’19 accounting for 26 per cent year on year (YoY) increase. The company’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2020 showed profit before tax of N4.12 billion in Q3’20, compared to N3.27 billion in Q3’19, a 26 per cent YoY increase. The total revenue of United Capital Plc surged 33 per cent in Q3’20 compared to its revenue of Q3’19.

