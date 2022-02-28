United Capital sustains strong earnings amidst harsh milieu

United Capital Plc has remained resilient in performances across its business lines despite operational challenges, writes CHRIS UGWU

The microeconomic pressures and unrelenting regulatory adjustments have, to a large extent, constrained the margins of financial institutions in the country. However, in a year that has continued to be characterised by contrasting global economic performance and a domestic investment sector constrained by regulatory headwinds and microeconomic pressures, United Capital Plc remained resilient, registering impressive performance across its business lines.

This is despite that 2021 was another challenging year for the financial industry due to COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in crude prices, which heightened pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves and the domestic currency, leading to the volatility in exchange rate and a dip in foreign reserves.

Notwithstanding the difficult business environment the company sustained its performance through innovative and proactive responses to market dynamics and competitive pressures.

Market watchers believe that the relative patronage on the stock could be adduced to the liquidity of the shares due to level of confidence investors have had on the stock for some time now as a result of improved financials.

Investors’ confidence on the financial firm was seen to be reengineered on the back of impressive results released to the investment community and hope that it’s improvement in operating efficiency would help the management reinforce its statutory business to unlock better potentials. When the closing bell gong rang on Friday the share price stood at N14.00s per share.

Financials

United Capital Plc, (UCAP) began 2020 financial year on an impressive note as revenue stood at N1.92 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N1.45 billion in Q1 2019 representing a 32 per cent year on year (YoY) Increase. Operating Income was N1.89 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N1.35 billion in Q1 2019 amounting to 40 per cent YoY Increase.

Operating expenses was N0.74 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N0.68 billion in Q1 2019 (nine per cent YoY Increase). Profit Before Tax was N1.18 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N0.77 billion in Q1 2019 (five per cent YoY Increase) while Profit After Tax stood at N0.99 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N0.64 billion in Q1 2019 (54 per cent YoY Increase)

For the period ended June 30, 2020, the Group showed significant growth in key indicators despite the challenging global economic climate. Total Revenue in HY 2020 soared to N4.45b billion from N3.24 billion in HY 2019, a 37 per cent YoY Increase. Operating Income wasN4.10 billion in HY 2020, compared to N2.82 billion in HY 2019 (45 per cent YoY Increase), Operating expenses stood at N2.18 billion in HY 2020, compared to N1.25 billion in HY 2019 (74 per cent YoY increase).

Profit Before Tax was N2.27 billion in HY 2020, compared to N1.99 billion in HY 2019 (14 per cent YoY Increase) while Profit After Tax stood at N1.91 billion in HY 2020, compared to N1.65 billion in HY 2019 (16 per cent YoY Increase). Earnings Per Share was 32 Kobo. (2019 28 kobo) UCAP reported a profit after tax of N3.46 billion for the Q3 ended September 2020, compared to N2.75 billion in Q3 2019 accounting for 26 per cent year on year (YoY) increase.

The company’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2020, showed profit before tax of N4.12 billion in Q3 2020, compared to N3.27 billion in Q3 2019, a 26 per cent YoY increase.

The total revenue of United Capital Plc surged 33 per cent in Q3, 2020, compared to its revenue of Q3, 2019. This significant increase is on the back of a strong year-on-year increase of 55 per cent in investment income, 62 per cent increase in fees and commission income and 61 per cent growth in net trading income.

United Capital reported a double- digit growth across all its major income lines in its audited results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

According to a statement from the company, despite COVID-19 and the resultant challenging operating environment, the investment institution leveraged on increased efficiency to deliver 61 per cent yearon- year growth in profit before tax to N7.95 billion, compared with N4.95 billion at the end of 2019. Profit after tax stood at N7.81 billion, showing an increase of 57 per cent above the N4.97 billion it closed in 2019.

United Capital also recorded a 50 per cent year-on-year growth in gross earnings to close at N12.87 billion in December 2020, compared to N8.59 billion recorded in the similar period of 2019.

On account of a significant 54 per cent increase in investment in financial assets, United Capital’s total assets also rose by 48 per cent to N224.75 billion in the period under review, compared to N150.46 billion recorded at the end of the 2019 financial year; while shareholders’ funds grew to N24.43 billion rising by 25 per cent from 19.59 billion a year earlier.

On the back of the strong performance, the directors of United Capital have proposed a dividend of 70 kobo per share. United Capital Plc’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, showed a profit before tax of N3.74 billion as against N2.27 billion in 2020, accounting for a growth of 65 per cent.

The group recorded revenue of N6.85 billion from N4.45 billion in 2020 accounting for a growth of 54 per cent while delivering earnings per share of 105 kobo. According to a statement from the firm, the group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment banking solutions to governments, companies, and individuals.

The company sustained positive trajectory as its unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, showed revenue growing by 60 per cent year-on-year to N11.33 billion in 9M 2021, compared to N7.07 billion in 9M 2020.

The revenue, according to the company, was driven largely by growth in fee and commission income (+112 per cent year-on-year) and Investment Income (+43 per cent year-on-year) Operating income stood at N11.08 billion in 9M 2021, compared to N6.76 billion in 9M 2020, representing 64 per cent growth year-on-year.

Profit before tax was N7.09 billion in 9M 2021, accounting for 72 per cent growth year-on-year compared to N4.12 billion in 9M 2020. Profit After Tax rose to N5.97 billion in 9M 2021, compared to N3.46 billion in 9M 2020 representing 72 per cent growth year-on-year.

United Capital recorded improvement in profitability margin during the period under review as PBT margin increased by 7.32 percentage points to 62.60 per cent in 9M 2021 compared to 58.33 per cent in 9M 2020 as PBT grew by 72 per cent year-on-year during the period under review.

PAT margin also increased, gaining 7.47 percentage point to 52.65 per cent in 9M 2021 compared to 49.00 per cent in 9M 2020 as PAT increased by 72 per cent year-on-year during the period. United Capital’s total assets during the period under review grew by 80 per cent year-to-date on the account of 98 per cent increase in cash and cash equivalents and 90 per cent growth in financial asset investment.

The financial institution finished 2021 financial year ended December 31 on a positive note as its audited financial statements saw profit after tax grew by 44 per cent.

According to the audited report of the pan-African financial services group, the profit after tax stood at N11.26 billion in FY 2021, compared to N7.81 billion in FY 2020, representing a 44 per cent growth year-on-year. Gross earnings was up 40 per cent year-on-year to N18.07 billion from N12.87 billion in FY 2020 while operating PBT grew 53 per cent year-on-year to N12.12 billion from N7.95 billion in FY 2020.

Total assets grew 104 per cent year-on-year to N453.60 billion from N222.75 billion as at FY 2020, while Shareholders’ Funds rose 25 per cent year-on-year to N30.55 billion from N24.43 billion. The company has proposed 114 per cent increase in dividend to N1.50 for every 50 kobo ordinary share. Speaking on the audited financial results, Chairman of the board, Professor Chika Mordi, stated:

“We are proposing N1.50 dividend for every 50 kobo ordinary share, up 114 per cent over 70 kobo dividend paid last year. This affirms our commitment to wealth creation for our shareholders”.

Profit drivers/way forward

Commenting on the Group’s performance, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, said: “Our strong performance was driven by exponential growth in business activities across all the market segments that we serve as we successfully navigated a volatile operating environment to create best-in-class solutions for our clients.

“United Capital is on a progressive path as witnessed in our strong earnings growth, and superior value delivery to shareholders over the years, amongst other metrics that are reflective of high performing organizations.

“All stakeholders can be assured of our commitment to sustain our organizational growth trajectory well into the foreseeable future as we navigate the tough operating terrain.

“We will continue to pursue developmental activities and actively engage regulatory authorities, investors, and relevant stakeholder groups towards deepening the capital market, strengthening the broader financial system, and driving financial inclusion as a means of accelerating the economic development of our dear country and empowering its citizens.

“United Capital Plc remains a leader in the financial and investment services space, with a mission to provide bespoke and innovative value-added services to its clients. The group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment banking solutions to governments, companies and individuals”.

Last line

The Nigerian investment banking industry has continued to face multiple challenges arising from a weaker macroeconomic environment, it is however advisable for the sector to keep improving on cost control as well as revenue generating opportunities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...