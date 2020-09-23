United Capital’s N10bn bond listed

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday listed United Capital Plc’s N10 billion five-year 12.5 per cent Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Series I Bonds Due 2025 under the N30 billion Debt Issuance Programme on Daily Official List of the Exchange.

The bond issuance, which opened on Monday, May 4, 2020 and closed on Friday, May 15, 2020, was oversubscribed by 24 per cent, making United Capital the first non-bank issuing house to issue a corporate bond in the history of the Nigerian capital market. Commenting, Group Chief Executive Officer, United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade, said:

“The bond issuance, which signifies the first by any investment bank in the history of the Nigerian capital market solidifies our performance track record as a formidable ally in the investment banking industry.

“With an oversubscription by 24 per cent investor orders, we believe this milestone accentuates the confidence in our Institution, and its ability to diversify our corporate funding sources, provide innovative financial solutions and our unwavering commitment to our esteemed clients.”

Also commenting on the transaction, Managing Director, Investment Banking at United Capital, Babatunde Obaniyi, said: “The bond issuance adds to the impressive portfolio of innovative and landmark transactions we have structured, and once again highlights our capabilities in the successful execution of novel debt capital market transactions.

“As a joint issuing house/ book runner on the deal, United Capital advised on the transaction structure, securing regulatory approvals and marketing strategy for the bonds including market timing, investor road show and crafting an appropriate and compelling business case for the issuance.

Like this: Like Loading...