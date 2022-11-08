United launches Calibrate, apprenticeship programme for aircraft technician pipeline

United Airlines has announced the launch of Calibrate, an in-house apprenticeship programme that will help grow and diversify its pipeline of Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs).

The inaugural class starts next week in Houston as the airline plans to train more than 1,000 people at about a dozen locations by 2026, with the goal of at least half being women or people of colour.

Calibrate is a 36-month program in which participants “earn and learn” getting paid while completing the full-time certification and training process. Since participants get paid while they train, they forgo the expense of going to a technical school – which can cost up to $50,000. United will start accepting external applications in early 2023.

“Calibrate is a great opportunity for people who are interested in pursuing a rewarding career as an aircraft technician but don’t have the resources or support they need to attend traditional technical schools or colleges,” said Rodney Luetzen, United’s Vice President of Line Maintenance.

“This program will provide life-changing opportunities, help to diversify our workforce, and give us access to an even bigger pool of talented, qualified, motivated people,” he added.

The apprenticeship programme, a joint effort between United, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), and the Federal Aviation Administration, accelerates the path toward becoming a United AMT while also growing the airline’s ranks of Ground Service Equipment mechanics and Facility Technicians.

United expects the second Calibrate apprentice cohort to start in early 2023, also in Houston, and will then expand to more than a dozen locations including San Francisco and Orlando.

The programme will focus on helping apprentices gain the skills and knowledge required to test for and obtain their A&P Certificate, including hands-on and classroom training. Additionally, participants will be mentored by United’s world-class technicians, building relationships and acquiring union seniority as they progress through the programme.

“The Airline Division has done an excellent job of promoting the Aviation Maintenance Technician craft,” said Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“This program creates the diversity that the Teamsters are known for and will provide great jobs for not only our current Teamster members but also the next generation,” he noted.

