United Nations moves to protect NWFL players

The United Nations (UN) programme to protect young girls from the dangers of the society is one of the innovations in this year’s Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL), which kicked off in seven centres across the country on Wednesday (Wednesday). Recently, the NWFL leadership signed a partnership with UN Women on #Safehome Campaign to ensure the protection of NWFL players in all the centres and their camps throughout the season.

To that effect, UN Women Country Representative, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, and her team were at the Lafia Township Stadium to watch the week one star match involving Nasarawa United and FC Robo of Lagos. According to NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode, “the partnership is one of the innovations we have introduced into the system to ensure that our girls are safe. “Every girl has the right to protect her body and make independent choices.

Our girls are no longer vulnerable because now we have a programme that protects them and allows them to play their game to the best of their ability. “These, aside from many other things, would enable the team players, the coaches and the referees to give their best in the game and would invariably up the standard of the opening game of the season.” She added that officials from the United Nations would be available to speak to the girls on safety issues and choices open to them.

