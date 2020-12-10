Sports

United Nations moves to protect NWFL players

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United Nations (UN) programme to protect young girls from the dangers of the society is one of the innovations in this year’s Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL), which kicked off in seven centres across the country on Wednesday (Wednesday). Recently, the NWFL leadership signed a partnership with UN Women on #Safehome Campaign to ensure the protection of NWFL players in all the centres and their camps throughout the season.

To that effect, UN Women Country Representative, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, and her team were at the Lafia Township Stadium to watch the week one star match involving Nasarawa United and FC Robo of Lagos. According to NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode, “the partnership is one of the innovations we have introduced into the system to ensure that our girls are safe. “Every girl has the right to protect her body and make independent choices.

Our girls are no longer vulnerable because now we have a programme that protects them and allows them to play their game to the best of their ability. “These, aside from many other things, would enable the team players, the coaches and the referees to give their best in the game and would invariably up the standard of the opening game of the season.” She added that officials from the United Nations would be available to speak to the girls on safety issues and choices open to them.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

D’Tigers stars’ Okoye, eyes podium finish at 2021 Olympics

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

D’Tigers, Nigeria basketball talisman Stanley Okoye has said Nigeria can get a podium finish at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.   The Spain based basketball star in a chat with journalists said that the players believe D’Tigers are one of the world’s top teams and are determined to prove that on the global […]
Sports

Collins: Questions Gusau must answer for peace to reign in AFN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former African triple jump record holder, Rosa Collins, says the embattled president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, must provide answers to some questions before his reconciliatory moves with aggrieved board members of the AFN can be considered. Gusau, our correspondent learnt had been making overtures to board members of the federation and […]
Sports

Osimhen shines in Serie A debut for Napoli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Charles Ogundiya   It was a good start for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, for Napoli in the Italian Serie A after making an assist in his club’s 2-0 victory over Parma.   With the game goalless after the first 45 minutes, the Partenopei’s coach, Gennaro Gattuso, introduced the former Lille of France star in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: